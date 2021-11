Christian Kirk could enjoy fantasy football success this weekend with DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green currently dealing with injuries. The Arizona Cardinals are not particularly healthy ahead of their NFC West division matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. As of now, neither Hopkins nor quarterback Kyler Murray has been declared out, but both are being treated as a game-time decision. Some beat reporters are saying they don’t expect them to play. If that is to be the case, what are we doing with Kirk in Week 9?

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO