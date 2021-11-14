ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

By Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) – The FBI said Sunday that hackers did not access any data or personal information on its network, a day after they compromised an agency server...

Related
BBC

FBI probes cyber-attack emails sent from internal server

The FBI has launched an investigation after thousands of fake email messages were sent from one of its servers warning of a possible cyber-attack. The government agency said the incident on Saturday morning was part of an "ongoing situation", but provided no further details. The messages purported to be from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

An FBI email server got hacked and sent thousands of spam messages

Pranks are super funny when they're pulled on the FB freaking I, right?. A suspected group of hackers gained access to an FBI email server and sent "at least" 100,000 spam messages. The emails came with the subject line "Urgent: Threat actor in systems," which seems like it would be a pretty distressing email to get from the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRadar

FBI email server hack was down to "poor code"

Hackers claim that it was insecure code in a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) portal designed to share information with state and local law enforcement authorities that they abused to send thousands of fake emails. The hackers were able to distribute spam email from a legitimate FBI email address, impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechSpot

Hackers use real FBI servers to send fake cyberattack warnings

What just happened? An email warning of a complex cyber attack was recently found to be a hoax carried out using real FBI servers. The Spamhaus Project, an international organization that provides cyber threat support to companies and law enforcement agencies worldwide, identified several thousand emails delivered across multiple waves early Saturday morning. The organization's researchers and analysts believe these messages are only a small part of a larger attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

FBI server hacked, spam emails sent to over 100,000 people

The FBI’s email server was apparently hacked on Friday night to send threatening spam emails to over 100,000 people, the agency said. Authorities have not determined the sender or motive behind the rambling, incoherent emails, filled with technological nonsense. The emails warned receivers that their information may be under attack...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wmleader.com

FBI email servers were hacked to target a security researcher

The FBI appears to have been used as a pawn in a fight between hackers and security researchers. According to Bleeping Computer, the FBI has confirmed intruders compromised its email servers early today (November 13th) to send fake messages claiming recipients had fallen prone to data breaches. The emails tried to pin the non-existent attacks on Vinny Troia, the leader of dark web security firms NightLion and Shadowbyte.
PUBLIC SAFETY
