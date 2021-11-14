ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Keenan Allen (knee) active for Week 10

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (knee) is active for Week 10's game against the...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
NFL
NBC Sports

Keenan Allen didn’t practice Wednesday

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury. He played 62 of 69 snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Eagles and caught 12 of 13 targets for 104 yards. Allen, who has played 89 percent of the offensive snaps this season, has 57 catches for...
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles vs. Chargers Top Plays (Week 9, 2021)

Well, the Eagles sadly didn’t manage to win this week. The L next to Philadelphia’s name is something that has sadly become an all-too-familiar sight. Fortunately, this team has shown growth over the past two weeks, and even nearly beat a respectable opponent without falling too deep into garbage time.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, and Rondale Moore affecting Week 10 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Wide receiver is typically a deep position in fantasy football, but with key guys like Antonio Brown and Chase Claypool already ruled out for Week 10 and early-game WRs like Chris Godwin and Corey Davis "questionable," it's not easy locking in fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Things get even more difficult when you factor in ailing late-game guys, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, and Rondale Moore, all of whom figure to be game-time decisions. We'll be here throughout the day Sunday with the latest updates on the latter group ahead of your lineup decisions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Los Angeles Chargers#The Minnesota Vikings#Fanduel
steelers.com

Week 11 Injury Report (Chargers)

The Steelers wrapped up their preparation for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and the news isn't great from an injury standpoint. The team will be without three starters, linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and guard Kevin Dotson (ankle). All three missed practice all week and have been ruled out.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Rapoport: Chargers To Activate EDGE Joey Bosa Off Reserve/COVID List (Update)

Just as the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to have a key starter in Ben Roethlisberger, the Los Angeles Chargers will be getting back on their key players. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chargers plan to activate EDGE rusher Joey Bosa, making him eligible to play in tomorrow night’s game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Chargers activate Joey Bosa

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa is off the COVID-19 reserve list. The Chargers announced Bosa’s activation on Saturday afternoon. Bosa was placed on the list as an unvaccinated close contact of someone who tested positive earlier this week and was cleared to return after five days away from the team.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy