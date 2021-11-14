Chargers' Keenan Allen (knee) active for Week 10

Wide receiver is typically a deep position in fantasy football, but with key guys like Antonio Brown and Chase Claypool already ruled out for Week 10 and early-game WRs like Chris Godwin and Corey Davis "questionable," it's not easy locking in fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Things get even more difficult when you factor in ailing late-game guys, such as DeAndre Hopkins, Keenan Allen, and Rondale Moore, all of whom figure to be game-time decisions. We'll be here throughout the day Sunday with the latest updates on the latter group ahead of your lineup decisions.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO