WILDERUN Goes For A Slow-Moving Jam On "Distraction I"

By Greg Kennelty
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilderun will release their new album Epigone on January 7, and is now...

ELDOVAR (ELDER & KADAVAR) Stream New Collaborative Song With SWANS Guitarist

Eldovar, the new collaboration between Elder and Kadavar, is now streaming their new single "El Matador" featuring Swans guitarist Kristof Hahn. The single comes alongside a music video directed by Ismaël El Iraki, whose chaotic energy is an interesting contrast to the song's calmness. Eldovar – A Story Of Darkness...
MUSIC
Toontrack Releases New MIDI Pack by Jay Postones of TesseracT

Today, Toontrack released Progressive Metal 2 MIDI, the third title in the company’s currently ongoing, eleventh consecutive Metal Month campaign. This MIDI pack, which is a follow-up to Jay Postones’ (TesseracT) hugely successful first volume, marks the 105th individual title in Toontrack’s massive collection of drum MIDI for EZdrummer 2 and Superior Drummer 3.
MUSIC
MENTOR Brings The Heavy Metal With New Album Wolves, Wraiths And Witches

Mentor is here to provide all the riffs you need with their new record Wolves, Wraiths And Witches. The record is out November 17 and you can check it out in full below for all your heavy metal needs. "It doesn't matter who you are, what are your accomplishments, beliefs...
MUSIC
NORNA Stomps Through New Single "Serpent Spine"

Just let Norna completely decimate your surroundings for the next six minutes with their new single "Serpent Spine." Between the crushing music itself and the visually violent music video done by Romain Guélat, "Serpent Spine" is nothing short of audio devastation. "Star is way, way is eye. A spiritual metaphor...
MUSIC
Devin Townsend
Album Review: KHEMMIS Deceiver

Denver doomsters Khemmis have always been critical favorites. Their first three studio albums have made numerous year-end lists as their following has steadily increased from 2015’s Absolution to 2016’s Hunted, and to 2018’s Desolation. With their new record, it should come as no surprise that their following will see another (potentially even larger) boost.
MUSIC
ROT TV's New Song "Ready To Die" Is Gloriously Anarchic Rock

South-Eastern Australia punk-meets-rock unit Rot TV is here to put a beer in your hand with their new single "Ready To Die." The band features guitarist Graham Clise (Lecherous Gaze, Witch) and vocalist Harriet Hudson-Clise (Southern Comfort, Miss Destiny), and offers up riffs akin to New York Dolls and The Damned.
MUSIC
#Music Video
DREDG Has "Probably Two Albums Worth" Of New Material

Dredg is has been diligently working on the follow-up to their 2011 album Chuckles And Mr. Squeezy, and they've got plenty of material for it. In an interview with the RRBG Podcast, vocalist and guitarist Gavin Hayes reveals the band has written about two albums worth of material and plans to begin working through it all when they can. Hayes also mentions that Dredg plans on having a new record out in 2022.
MUSIC
metalinjection

METALLICA Announces Mysterious Black Box

Metallica has announced what appears to be some kind of museum in the form of The Black Box. According to the press release, the box is meant to house the band's most significant, and personally meaningful artifacts for all to see. "Much more than a 'gateway' to all things Metallica,...
MUSIC
TROOPS OF DOOM, RAT KING Among Gimme Metal's Tracks of the Week

TROOPS OF DOOM – Act II: The Monarch. Straight out of Brazil, Troops of Doom spike into the vein of classic vintage 80's death with an awesome lineup: Jairo “Tormentor” Guedz (a former member of Sepultura’s original lineup playing author and co-author to classic albums Bestial Devastation and Morbid Visions), alongside bassist/vocalist Alex Kafer (Enterro, Explicit Hate, ex-Necromancer), drummer Alexandre Oliveira (Southern Blacklist, Raising Conviction), and guitarist Marcelo Vasco (Patria, Mysteriis, acclaimed graphic artist for the likes of Slayer, Kreator, Machine Head, Soulfly, and Hatebreed). Add to that Possessed legend (and Gimme DJ!) Jeff Becerra to throw in vocals and you're ready to slam. Jairo also has his own Gimme DJ episode coming up on Wednesday November 24th 12pm PT/3pm ET and you can hang in the chat with him!
MUSIC
GHOUL Streams Disgusting Live Version Of "Gutbucket Blues"

Have you checked out Ghoul's new live album Live In The Flesh? Do you want Ghoul to come to your house to both kill and devour you (in whatever order)? You can rectify the former by checking out their performance of "Gutbucket Blues" above. The latter was going to happen anyway, so deal with it.
MUSIC
Entertainment
Music
BORN OF OSIRIS' LEE MCKINNEY Shreds Through New Solo Single "Stormrage"

Born Of Osiris guitarist Lee McKinney is now streaming his shreddy new single "Stormrage," which has everything from Abasi-esque thumps to some pretty '80s synth lines. The single is off McKinney's coming album In The Light Of Knowledge due out January 14. Pre-orders are available here.
MUSIC
JOSH RICHTER AND THE BAD THINGS' New Song "Small Town Baby" Is Real Catchy

Josh Richter, who you might know from Bather, is taking the aggression down a notch and upping the fun factor with his new single "Small Town Baby." The single also serves as a solid introduction to Richter's new band Josh Richter And The Bad Things, who you can follow on Instagram here.
MUSIC
CYNIC Streams New Single "In A Multiverse Where Atoms Sing"

Cynic is now streaming their beautiful new single "In A Multiverse Where Atoms Sing" in both your regular streaming formats, as well as a playthrough with drummer Matt Lynch. Cynic will release Ascension Codes on November 26, featuring the trio of guitarist and vocalist Paul Masvidal, Lynch, and keyboardist Dave Mackay.
MUSIC
Album Review: EXODUS Persona Non Grata

Guitars and more guitars. What you'll notice before anything else when listening to Persona Non Grata is that the guitars are right up there in the mix, smacking you right in your grill and then coming back and slapping you some more. Short songs, focused twin guitar attack, and crushing hook after hook is the hallmark of Exodus' newest release.
MUSIC
Alice Glass Previews Debut Album With New ‘Baby Teeth’ Video

Alice Glass has announced her debut studio album, Prey//IV, which arrives on Jan. 28 via Eating Glass Records and it’s available for preorder. She also shared the lead single from the LP, “Baby Teeth.” In the accompanying Lucas David and Astra Zero-created video for the track, a 3D version of Alice as a video game character appears. “I like to make songs that you can dance to when you’re sad. ‘Baby Teeth’ is probably the darkest and most hopeless track on my record, but it sounds misleadingly hopeful,” she said in a statement. She added the song is about “embracing despair.” “It understands...
VIDEO GAMES
MOON TOOTH Streams Acoustic Version Of New Single "Nymphaeaceae"

Moon Tooth recently released their fairly new single "Nymphaeaceae" and is now streaming the equally catchy, but very different acoustic version of the same track. Guitarist Nick Lee explains the acoustic version is a testament to how good the writing was on the original single, and that the band had a lot of fun trying to re-imagine the song.
ROCK MUSIC

