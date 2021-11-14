ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Young Sidekick for Roquan Smith

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
 6 days ago

The slide is unmistakable, as the Bears defense drops from first in the league against the run in 2018 to 23rd now.

Each year they've descended a bit in the rankings against the run and it's a fatal flaw in the NFL.

When a team can't stop the run, it gives offenses the easiest way to exploit them and cuts down the possibility of turnovers. Then it opens up the play-action passing game.

At the same time, Bears tackling has diminished noticeably since 2018.

They're lacking at an important position on defense for stopping the run and that's inside linebacker. Roquan Smith can't do everything, although they've been asking him to do this for a few years now.

When the Bears look for help in the offseason through the draft or free agency they will need to consider an inside linebacker starter a priority.

They're still getting by with 30-something Danny Trevathan and street free agent Alec Ogletree. If designated a post-June 1 cut next year, Trevathan would provide $3.5 million cap savings according to Overthecap.com. Ogletree is a free agent after this season.

The players behind them have never shown promise to ascend to a starting role now. Christian Jones will be 31 next season and wasn't an effective starter for Detroit. At this point in his career he is a versatile backup.

So they must find an inside linebacker either in free agency or in the draft capable of starting, and not one who will go in Round 1 obviously, as they lack a first-round pick.

NFL Draft Bible's top 100 players are out and there are a couple of inside linebackers who might pique their interest as Round 2-3 types.

Christian Harris, Alabama

Besides playing in the defense for a traditional defensive power, Harris is a leader on the field and can cover the pass or defend the run.

Lorenz Leinweber of NFL Draft Bible cites Harris' inconsistency as a tackler as a reason he might not be one of the best players in the draft.

"He is not a reliable tackler, getting juked out due to a lack of twitch and often coming in too high," Leinweber wrote in an assessment for the web site. "In zone (coverage), he does not have the desired instincts, struggling to locate routes behind him and playing with bad spacing at times."

However, the overall assessment is positive.'

"Athletically gifted linebacker with explosiveness and length," Leinweber wrote. "Harris is a modern-day player able to run cover and blitz. He has the physical traits and leadership qualities coveted."

NFL Draft Bible currently has Harris as No. 54 in their top 100, which would most likely would put him in Round 2 striking distance for the Bears.

Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma

Currently ranked 69th by NFL Draft Bible in the top 100, this would put Asamoah into a third-round level or possibly later as the boards take shape.

Asamoah was described by NFL Draft Bible's Cory McCann Ezring as a player who defends both the run and pass.

"While still raw, Asamoah has displayed a strong base in coverage," Ezring wrote. "He boasts excellent spatial awareness and understands route development."

A big concern the Bears might have is whether they actually are still playing the 3-4 base next year if the turn over the coaching staff. Asamoah's all-around skills make him ideal either way.

Asamoah is relatively inexperienced and it shows in the criticism the analysis offers. He is probably at his best against the pass. He was cited for improper gap assignments against the run. In pass coverage his tendencies are more in line with any young linebacker.

"Asamoah often bites prematurely on route combinations in zone coverage," Ezring wrote. "In man coverage, he practices poor eye discipline; by glancing into the backfield, the Sooners' standout offers his opponents a blind spot."

The overriding word describing Asamoah is "raw," and it's used in several instances. It might be a reason for a team considering him a third- or fourth-round defender.

Channing Tindall, Georgia

What better way to complement a Georgia inside linebacker than with another. Tindall would be a good sidekick for Smith as a do-everything linebacker who has an excellent team attitude.

Tindall never minded the fact he didn't start in his first three years and kept performing well in spot duty before becoming starter this year. He led the Bulldogs in tackles with 45 through nine games

"There are no true starters ever," he was quoted as saying by Brooks Austin of Dawgs Daily.

So Tindall didn't mind being a backup until he was called on to start. Tindall was supposed to be behind Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker but is an effective starter now at 6-foot-2, 230. His speed, size and ability to take the right tackling angles give him NFL starting potential.

ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper currently has Tindall in fourth on his chart of top inside linebackers, which could put him in the third to fourth round and in a place where he might be of interest to the Bears.

Twitter: BearDigest@onFanNation

The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
