ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

ELDOVAR (ELDER & KADAVAR) Stream New Collaborative Song With SWANS Guitarist

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEldovar, the new collaboration between Elder and Kadavar, is now streaming their new single...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

Related
metalinjection

VORAATH (NILE) Hunts Down An Interdimensional Horror On New Song "Siren Head"

Voraath is the brand new band featuring Brad Parris (Nile) on vocals and guitar, Joshua Nassaru Ward (Xael, Rapheumets Well) on drums, vocals, and keys, Paul McBride (Implosive Disgorgence, Sweet Blood) on bass, and guitarists Daniel Presnell and Tylor Kohl. We're more than stoked to premiere their debut single "Siren Head" today alongside a pretty intense music video based on Canadian artist Trevor Henderson's character Siren Head.
MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Coheed and Cambria's Soaring New Song "Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)"

It's time for more new Coheed and Cambria. Following their July single "Shoulders," which marked their first piece of new material since 2018, the prog-rock virtuosos have unveiled a new track called "Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord)." Like the explosive "Shoulders," this new one rests on the upbeat and triumphant...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Korn drop new song, “Start The Healing” (video)

California alt-metal giants Korn have unleashed their new song titled “Start The Healing,” which you can check out below in official music video form (directed by Tim Saccenti). “Start The Healing” appears on the band’s new album, ‘Requiem,’ which comes out on February 4th, 2022 through Loma Vista Recordings (pre-order).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swans#Music Video#Guitarist#Pre Orders
undertheradarmag.com

Jasmyn (Formerly of Weaves) Shares Video for New Song “Find the Light”

Canadian indie pop artist Jasmyn (aka Jasmyn Burke, former frontwoman of the band Weaves) has shared a video for her new track “Find the Light.” It is her first music release after signing to ANTI- as a solo act. Watch the DANUTA-directed video below. “This song was loosely written during...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

The Flaming Lips & Nell Smith Share Collaborative New Cover Of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “The Ship Song”

13-year-old Nell Smith and The Flaming Lips have shared their latest cover of “The Ship Song,” originally sung by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. The cover is a part of their LP Where the Viaduct Looms, which is all covers of Nick Cave songs. The new cover also follows their previously released edition of “Amber Girl,” which Nick Cave praised.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
CHICAGO, IL
theprp.com

Elder & Kadavar Release Their New Collaborative Track “El Matador”

With Elder and Kadavar‘s new collaborative album “Eldovar: A Story Of Darkness & Light” presently headed for a December 03rd release on Robotor Records, the two outfits have launched a second single from it. “El Matador” arrives as the newest listen from the outing, following the initial advance track, “From Deep Within“.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
kpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE MUSIC to Release DRIPPIN's New Song 'VERTIGO' Today (November 11)

UNIVERSE Music will release DRIPPIN's "VERTIGO" today, November 11. The global fandom platform UNIVERSE will release DRIPPIN's new song "VERTIGO" through various online music sites at 6 p.m. today (November 11), and the full version of the music video will be released through the app. "VERTIGO" is a pop dance...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

The Minders prep new album ‘Psychedelic Blacktop’ (stream “These Days”)

The Minders -- who were affiliated with Elephant Six in the '90s and whose original/former drummer Rebecca Cole went on to form Wild Flag with members of Sleater-Kinney and Mary Timony -- are gearing up to release their first album since 2016's Into the River, Psychedelic Blacktop. They've been crowdfunding the album on Kickstarter since 2020 and rolling out new singles in the process, and we're now premiering the album's latest single, "These Days." The song channels '60s sunshine pop by way of '90s indie rock, and here's what band leader Martyn Leaper says about it:
ROCK MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Coi Leray – ‘Twinnem (Remix)’ [featuring DaBaby]

Coi Leray‘s latest single, ‘Twinnem,’ already had her growing legion of fans buzzing upon its September release, but now that buzz is heating up to a boil to a revamp from GRAMMY-nominated rapper DaBaby. Called on by Coi to add his signature flair to the bop, the embattled Hip Hop...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Mom Jeans share new song “Crybaby (On the Phone)”

Pre-order Mom Jeans' new album on limited edition blue vinyl. Mom Jeans are back with the third single from their upcoming album Sweet Tooth, "Crybaby (On the Phone)." Mom Jeans have said thsi album is inspired by '90s/early '00s pop punk and alt-rock, and this one's very clearly indebted to Blue Album-era Weezer. It's also some of the better Blue Album worship I've heard in recent memory. Listen and watch the Zach Miller-directed video below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
metalinjection

WILDERUN Goes For A Slow-Moving Jam On "Distraction I"

Wilderun will release their new album Epigone on January 7, and is now streaming the single "Distraction I" along with a music video created by Miles Skarin. The single sounds like something Devin Townsend would've written for his Devin Townsend Band back in the mid-2000s (up until the last shreddy bit), which is pretty awesome.
MUSIC
metalinjection

MENTOR Brings The Heavy Metal With New Album Wolves, Wraiths And Witches

Mentor is here to provide all the riffs you need with their new record Wolves, Wraiths And Witches. The record is out November 17 and you can check it out in full below for all your heavy metal needs. "It doesn't matter who you are, what are your accomplishments, beliefs...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
MUSIC
metalinjection

MACHINE HEAD Recording New Album Including "10 Minute Plus Epic"

Machine Head has released a stream of singles between 2019 and 2021, including their new EP Arrows In Words From The Sky. Now the band is turning its collective eye toward a brand new studio album due out in summer 2022. The new album will be their first since Catharsis...
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: KHEMMIS Deceiver

Denver doomsters Khemmis have always been critical favorites. Their first three studio albums have made numerous year-end lists as their following has steadily increased from 2015’s Absolution to 2016’s Hunted, and to 2018’s Desolation. With their new record, it should come as no surprise that their following will see another (potentially even larger) boost.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Aeon Station (The Wrens) share video for new song “Fade”

The Wrens' Kevin Whelan has shared the third single from Observatory, his upcoming album as Aeon Station, which features songs Kevin had written for The Wrens' abandoned fourth album and includes contributions from his Wrens bandmates Greg Whelan and Jerry MacDonald. The new song is called "Fade," and it's a climactic, indie rock song powered by busy, propulsive drumming and the kinds of soaring vocal melodies that made The Meadowlands so great. Listen and watch the Laurent Briet-directed video below.
MUSIC
metalinjection

NORNA Stomps Through New Single "Serpent Spine"

Just let Norna completely decimate your surroundings for the next six minutes with their new single "Serpent Spine." Between the crushing music itself and the visually violent music video done by Romain Guélat, "Serpent Spine" is nothing short of audio devastation. "Star is way, way is eye. A spiritual metaphor...
MUSIC
metalinjection

DROWSE Streams Downtempo Cover Of SLIPKNOT's "Wait And Bleed"

Drowse, the project headed up by Kyle Bates, is here to make Slipknot's classically aggressive 1999 track "Wait And Bleed" a massive downer (in a good way). The cover is a part of The Flenser's Slipknot covers EP Send The Pain Below featuring Wreck And Reference, Chat Pile, and more.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy