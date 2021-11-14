ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail Associations Sue To Halt Vaccine Mandate

mediapost.com
 6 days ago

The National Retail Federation and the National Association of Convenience Stores are among 11 trade groups...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

OSHA suspends enforcement of large employer ‘vaccine mandate’

Following a November 12 decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the OSHA says they have suspended all activities related to the implementation and enforcement of the emergency temporary standard pending future developments in the litigation. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
HEALTH
Herald Ledger

Missouri companies sue to challenge federal vaccine mandate

COLUMBIA, MO (KOMU) — Some major Missouri companies have filed a lawsuit challenging the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers. The Missouri Farm Bureau, MFA Oil and MFA Inc., along with Doyle Manufacturing Company, are part of the lawsuit. The president of the Missouri Farm...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarket News
CNET

COVID-19 vaccine mandate temporarily halted: Here's the latest

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The Biden Administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large businesses is still temporarily blocked, with lawsuits from at least 24 states. The mandate would require those working for businesses employing 100 or more people to get fully vaccinated or tested weekly by Jan. 4, 2022, the White House said. This is part of President Joe Biden's new employer vaccination mandate issued in September, and will cover 84 million workers. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus, including the delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wpsdlocal6.com

Biden's vaccine mandate for companies temporarily halted by federal appeals

WASHINGTON - A U.S. federal appeals court issued a stay Saturday freezing the Biden administration's efforts to require workers at U.S. companies with at least 100 employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly, citing "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the rule. The ruling from the United States...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US authorizes Covid boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s

The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. The vast majority of those people becoming hospitalized or dying with Covid are unvaccinated, and the best way to control the winter wave would be to reach those people, rather than topping up the vaccinated, the critics said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
theeastcountygazette.com

Social Security: Payout Dates for 2022 Announced

The Schedule of Social Security payments for 2022 has been released by the Social Security Administration. Payments from Social Security are made according to a person’s birthday, with a few exceptions. These are the general payment methods:. If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of a month, your...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Denver

Pueblo-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Suspended For Reported Misconduct

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended a Pueblo-based COVID-19 vaccine provider over claims of failing to follow federal guidelines on storage and tracking. CDPHE says VitalPoint Urgent Care violated multiple aspects of its provider agreement: Failure to store and handle COVID-19 vaccines in compliance with the CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit. Failure to document and report required vaccine administration information. Failure to maintain onsite documentation of the storage and administration of COVID-19 vaccine Inappropriate administration of vaccine to individuals outside of the recommended age group. Failure to report records to the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) within 72 hours...
PUEBLO, CO
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available At CVS, Walgreens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to get the COVD-19 booster shot, they will be available at a participating CVS or Walgreens pharmacy near you. On Friday, CVS Health and Walgreens announced the availability of COVID-19 booster dose for all adults ages 18 years and older. CVS representatives said that starting Saturday, November 20 nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Walgreens also announced that beginning Saturday Nov. 20, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations. If you are planning on getting your booster shot, you are urged to call ahead to make an appointment.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy