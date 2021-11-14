Watch: Former Vols Assistant Coach Gives High Praise to Kennedy Chandler, Rick Barnes and More

Desmond Oliver met with the media after ETSU's 94-62 loss to his former team in Tennessee, as Oliver served as an assistant coach for the Vols from 2015-2021.

In Oliver's media availability, the Buccaneers' head coach spoke highly of Tennessee, dubbing them as final four contenders and saying Kennedy Chandler reminds him of a "young Kyrie Irving."

Oliver's full media availability from Sunday afternoon is above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.