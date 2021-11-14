ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Former Vols Assistant Coach Gives High Praise to Kennedy Chandler, Rick Barnes and More

By Jack Foster
 6 days ago
Desmond Oliver met with the media after ETSU's 94-62 loss to his former team in Tennessee, as Oliver served as an assistant coach for the Vols from 2015-2021.

In Oliver's media availability, the Buccaneers' head coach spoke highly of Tennessee, dubbing them as final four contenders and saying Kennedy Chandler reminds him of a "young Kyrie Irving."

Oliver's full media availability from Sunday afternoon is above.

