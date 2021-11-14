Tennessee Woman, Veterans Affairs Hospital Employee Gets Jail Time After Assaulting Officers

Tiffany Lewis, 39, a former employee of the Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center in Memphis, has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for assaulting two VA Police Officers. Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., announced the sentence Friday.

According to information presented in Court, on November 20, 2020, officers of VA Police Services responded to the scene of a disturbance on VA property. Officers observed employee Tiffany Lewis striking another individual.

VA police attempted to detain Lewis, but she resisted arrest and struck the arresting officer. After being escorted to a police holding room on VA property, Lewis assaulted another officer by punching the officer in the face.

On August 2, 2021, Lewis pled guilty to two counts of assaulting federal officers.

On November 5, 2021, U.S. Senior District Judge Jon P. McCalla sentenced Lewis to 10 months imprisonment to be followed by one year of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Kim Lampkins, Special Agent in Charge of the VA Office of Inspector General’s Mid-Atlantic Field Office stated, “This sentence demonstrates the VA Office of Inspector General’s commitment to ensuring of a safe work environment for all VA employees. We will continue to work jointly with the VA Police Service to investigate and prosecute anyone who threatens or assaults VA employees.”

This case was investigated by Veterans Affairs Police Services and the Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Smith prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

