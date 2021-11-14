Missing Florida Girls, 13 And 10, Located Safe

Update: Natasha and Liliana Hurtado have been located safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement put out a missing child alert Sunday for two girls ages 10 and 13.

According to FDLE, Natasha Hurtado, 10, and Lilianna Hurtado, 13, were last seen in the area of the 1140 block of Greenstone Boulevard in Heathrow, Florida.

The two girls were believed to be in the company of 32-year-old Di’Last Kellie, who authorities say could be armed and dangerous.

If you see Kellie and the children, do not approach. Call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650 or call 911.

