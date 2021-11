So, recently there's been a fair amount of draft talk from an article ranking team needs to a full blown mock from Pittsblitz56. The one thing that struck me was the number of people who want to simply bolster the lines and allow the chips fall as they may. You do realize that many of the building blocks of this team are nearing their end, right? Building up the team will just ensure the non-losing season streak stays alive and keeps you far away from potential Super Bowls and a potential franchise quarterback, the one position that matters more than any other.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO