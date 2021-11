CLEVELAND — Three more weeks. That's the only thing separating us from the OHSAA state football championship games in Canton. The regional finals are set to begin this Friday, and 15 high schools from WKYC Studios' 17-county viewing area remain alive on the road to a title. Despite this year's playoff expansion, there haven't been many big Cinderella runs to discuss, as the only teams left throughout the entire state are seeded eighth or higher in their respective brackets.

CANTON, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO