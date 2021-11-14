ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

KINGMOSTWANTED’s New Album, “Time For The Throne” Has Arrived

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back in June, KINGMOSTWANTED announced his project, Time For The Throne would arrive on streamers in November. The 18-track album was dropped off on Friday, and includes multiple features from both AzChike and MCM Raymond, along with some other noteworthy collaborators. “It’s...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
reflector-online.com

Abba journeys fans through time in new album, “Voyage”

The wait is finally over. After almost 40 years of musical silence, Abba is back with "Voyage," a journey through the years of the band members' relationships, both happy and sad. "We took a break in the spring of 1982, and now we've decided it's time to end it," Abba...
MUSIC
thesource.com

Roddy Ricch Says It’s Time For Another Album

Since the release of his debut album “Please Excuse Me for Being Anti Social” in 2019, Roddy Ricch has clearly shown his potential as an influencing artist in HipHop. The 16 track album including songs such as “War Baby,” “The Box,” and “High Fashion” debuted at number one on Billboard 200 with 101,000 album-equivalent units in just the first week.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA ‘Butter’ Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.” Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingmostwanted#Time For The Throne#Llkingkbham#Instagram Post#Choosin
thebrag.com

The release date for the new Juice WRLD album has been announced

The date for the release of the new Juice WRLD album has been set for next month. Fighting Demons, which will be the rapper’s second posthumous album, will arrive on December 10th. The date was announced with a trailer on social media, which you can see below. The album will come out almost two years to the day since Juice WRLD – real name Jarad Anthony Higgins – died from an accidental overdose aged just 21.
CELEBRITIES
msureporter.com

Ed Sheeran’s new album “=” is perfection

After four long years, Ed Sheeran is back with a new album, “=” which dropped on Oct. 29. “=” covers what Sheeran has been up to since his 2017 album “Divide” that included wildly successful songs such as “Shape of You” and “Perfect.”. “=” perfectly blends the number of upbeat...
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jean Deaux Slides Through With "Most Wanted" EP

Chicago-bred hyphenate Jean Deaux has come through with her latest full-length offering via her Most Wanted EP. the new project follows up on a string of singles rom the past year, including "Belly," "Streets," and "Gang." While Deaux is known for her ability to switch it up seamlessly between rapping...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Hopes To Be A Better Father & Drop New Music Soon

In 2021, Lil Baby has opted to do more collaborations than solo work. His feature verses on Drake songs like "Wants and Needs" and "Girls Want Girls" and Kanye's "Hurricane" cemented his already prominent reputation for top notch guest appearances. Aside from his June collaborative project The Voice of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé's "Be Alive" Song From the King Richard Soundtrack Has Arrived!

New Beyoncé is here. We repeat: new Beyoncé is here! After teasing the highly anticipated song "Be Alive" in the trailer for King Richard, the track has finally arrived, and fans are, of course, going crazy over it. The full ballad released onto streaming platforms Nov. 11. "I got a million miles on me, they want to see how far I go," Beyoncé belts out in the powerful song. "It feels so good to be alive, that's why I live my life with pride / Do you know how much we have pride? How hard we have to try?"
MUSIC
wpr.org

Susto's new album 'Time in the Sun' is a deeply reflective and personal record

When Susto lead singer Justin Osborne last visited the World Cafe back in 2018, he joked a little bit about the title of his then-latest record, Ever Since I Lost My Mind: "I'm a user of psychedelics," he said. "And when people used to tell me, when I was younger, that you take so many hits of LSD and you lose your mind — I think I've probably passed that by now."
MUSIC
The FADER

Big Thief share “Time Escaping,” announce new album

Over the past few months, Big Thief have released a stream of new songs. There was "Little Things," "Sparrow," and "Change," (which came with a big tour announcement) so it felt like a given that the neo-folk band would soon announce a follow-up to their Grammy-nominated 2020 album U.F.O.F. Sure enough, on Tuesday Big Thief dropped the reveal: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, the band's latest album, will be released on February 11 via 4AD.
MUSIC
NME

Rammstein’s new album will arrive ahead of their 2022 world tour

Rammstein‘s Richard Kruspe has confirmed that the band’s new album will be released before the start of their world tour in 2022. Speaking to 24 Hours World News, founding member and guitarist Kruspe discussed his other band Emigrate, who have just released their fourth studio album ‘The Persistence of Memory’. He was then asked if he could reveal anything about the new Rammstein record, to which he replied: “The album is expected to be released next year before the tour.”
WORLD
metalinsider.net

Persefone unveil “Merkabah” video; new album arriving in February

Persefone have announced their new album, metanoia, will arrive on February 4th via their new label Napalm Records. Today (16th), the extreme progressive metal outfit has unveiled a video for the first single “Merkabah.” The upcoming effort will include collaborations with a number of artists including Steffen Kummerer (Obscura, Thulcandra), Einar Solberg (Leprous), Angel Vivaldi and Merethe Soltvedt (Two Steps From Hell). Mixed by David Castillo (Leprous, Soen, Opeth) and mastered by Tony Lindgren (Enslaved, Ihsahn, Sepultura), the record marks a brand new chapter for the band.
ROCK MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Sings About Her “Icy Chain” On New Single

Saweetie may be pushing off the release of her debut project, Pretty Bitch Music, but that hasn’t stoped the 28-year-old from feeding her fans with new music, including her latest single, “Icy Chain.”. The under-2-minute long drop-off sees the “Best Friend” rapper use her signature Icy branding while spitting bars...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

100 Gecs Bust Out the Ska Licks and Arena Rock Hooks on New Song ‘Mememe’

100 Gecs bust out the wizard robes in the new video for “Mememe,” the first offering the from the duo’s highly-anticipated next album, 10000 Gecs. “Mememe” finds 100 Gecs delivering ska-style verses and sky-high arena rock hooks, though the entire song is characteristically peppered with genre-exploding flourishes. The “Mememe” visual is equally over-the-top, shot largely on a fish eye lens — often from the perspective of inside someone’s mouth — as 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les dance and jump around a sunny field in luxurious wizard robes.  “Mememe” is one of a handful of new songs 100 Gecs have been previewing for audiences on their ongoing North American tour. The run continues tonight, Nov. 19, in California, and will wrap Dec. 12 in Boston.  10000 Gecs — which doesn’t have a release date yet — will mark 100 Gecs’ second LP, following their 2019 breakout, 1000 Gecs. Last year, the duo issued a remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, which featured an array of guest, like Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Fall Out Boy, Dorian Electra and more.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

yvngxchris Locks In With ssgkobe, Unotheactivist & More For "Blood On The Leaves" Remix

It was nearly 10 years ago when Kanye West shattered the expectations set for himself with projects like Watch The Throne and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. The rapper unveiled Yeezus in 2013 -- a polarizing modern-day classic. Ye dove deep into electronic, punk, and drill music to create a body of work that was lightyears ahead of its time. "Blood On The Leaves" is one of the best songs on the album, if not Ye's catalog.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lucki & F1lthy Team Up For "NEPTUNE VS. INDUSTRY"

Lucki's one of those artists that isn't constantly dropping but every time he does, his loyal following celebrates. The rapper has been on the road heavily these past few months, as he should be now that the world has opened up. And while fans are happy to catch him in the flesh, the demand for a new album is incredibly high.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy