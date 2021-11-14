KINGMOSTWANTED’s New Album, “Time For The Throne” Has Arrived

New Beyoncé is here. We repeat: new Beyoncé is here! After teasing the highly anticipated song "Be Alive" in the trailer for King Richard, the track has finally arrived, and fans are, of course, going crazy over it. The full ballad released onto streaming platforms Nov. 11. "I got a million miles on me, they want to see how far I go," Beyoncé belts out in the powerful song. "It feels so good to be alive, that's why I live my life with pride / Do you know how much we have pride? How hard we have to try?"

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO