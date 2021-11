Before January, most people had no idea who Olivia Rodrigo was. To her teenage and pre-teen fans, she was best known as Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney Channel’s High School Musical: The Musical, a role she landed after three seasons as guitarist Paige Olvera in US teen comedy Bizaardvark. Then she released her debut single, “Driver’s Licence”, in January 2020, and the world’s biggest song came to be. Not bad for a 17-year-old.Less than a year later, Rodrigo is now the most-nominated artist at the American Music Awards – up for gongs including Artist of the Year and Favourite Pop...

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO