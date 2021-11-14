ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Penny Stocks to Buy in November? 3 For Your List

By D. Marie
Kokomo Perspective
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Top Penny Stocks to Watch in the Second Half of November. With November almost halfway done, investors continue to look for the best penny stocks to buy. And while it may seem complicated at first, there are plenty of ways to make money with penny stocks. First and...

kokomoperspective.com

Country
China
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? My 3 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold

Despite its popularity, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility. More institutions are diversifying into cryptocurrency. Over the past year, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has skyrocketed 68,000,000%, growing at a pace that could turn relatively small sums of money into millions of dollars. While impressive, Shiba Inu lacks actual utility, and those gains have been driven by nothing more than hype. That leaves a big hole in the long-term investment thesis, especially when other cryptocurrencies have seen mainstream adoption.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Investing in Penny Stocks? 3 That Could Be Worth Watching Right Now

3 Penny Stocks to Add to Your End of November Watchlist. While we still have a few weeks left of trading penny stocks in November, investors are eager to see a hopefully bullish end to the month. But, to benefit and potentially make money with penny stocks, traders need to have a thorough understanding of what is going on in the stock market. In addition to considering what events are occurring, having a trading strategy will help you to deduce how to make money with those events.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

5 Hot Consumer Discretionary Stocks To Watch Right Now

Here Are 5 Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks Making Headlines This Week. As retail figures continue to impress across the board, consumer discretionary stocks among other cyclical stocks are in focus. Rightfully so as consumers continue to take center stage in the stock market today going into the holiday season. By and large, the current momentum in consumer markets appears to be driving investors’ focus on reopening trade players such as Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI). The company’s shares are currently sitting on year-to-date gains of over 130%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.61% to $2,978.53 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.77 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS

