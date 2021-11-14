ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Courtney Michelle Draws Ire Of Black Twitter After Seemingly Putting Ari Fletcher & Jayda Wayda On Blast

By Lance Strong
Z1079
Z1079
 6 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OssHE_0cwXCVBV00
Source: @thecourtneyc / Instagram

Courtney Michelle, who refers to herself as a Luxury Lifestyle Vlogger, released a video to TikTok that seemingly threw two other Black women entrepreneurs under the bus. In the video, Michelle refers to Ari Fletcher and Jayda Cheeaves AKA JAYDA WAYDA, saying that she doesn’t understand why popular social media personalities are “goals” for others.

In the viral TikTok video, Michelle is seen driving along and opens her video by saying, “I don’t relate to most of y’all because a lot of you look to Ari and Jayda, and, beautiful girls, but like that’s your goals of what you want to be like.”

She continued, “Goals for me is the mom who pulls up to Whole Foods in the brand new Escalade with the Mim Xari stroller, her kids are decked out, Lululemon head to toe, and it’s like 2 PM on a Tuesday, you know she ain’t got no job but she’s living her best life.”

After catching some of the residual flak, Courtney Michelle dipped back into the TikTok well and clarified her statements. Essentially, she states that Ari and Jayada are definitely their own bosses but she claims she’s speaking about the aesthetics of it all and not how they got to the bag. However, the video, on its surface, doesn’t seem to do a good job of why she used Ari and Jayda as an example in the first place.

Black Twitter caught wind of the video and the comments are all over the map as you can imagine. We’ve got the videos and comments below.

Photo: Instagram

Courtney Michelle Draws Ire Of Black Twitter After Seemingly Putting Ari Fletcher & Jayda Wayda On Blast was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Twitter#Ire#Black Women#Whole Foods#Twitter#Luxury Lifestyle Vlogger#Tiktok#Mim Xari
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

DreamDoll Flexes Elaborate Outfits In Music Video To "Tryouts"

Back in June, DreamDoll came through with an energetic and provocative song called "Tryouts" which featured various namedrops of some of hip-hop's most prominent female figures. From Ari Fletcher to the City Girls to Coi Leray to Nicki Minaj, and more, DreamDoll spoke about how she wanted to try women for a change and get with these figures, even for just one night of fun. It's a fun track and one that had many of her fans asking for more.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
parentherald.com

Halle Berry Said She's 'Married' to Van Hunt, Thanks To Her Son

Halle Berry has made public her relationship with Van Hunt since September 2020 and after more than a year together, the actress revealed that she has been "married" to her beau by none other than her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, who is eight years old. During the red carpet event for...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Robyn Brown ‘Acting’ Sympathetic, Christine Let’s Loose

Is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown sympathetic to the plural family’s struggles? Plus, Christine lets her frustrations loose in Season 16. Keep reading for all the details about the explosive new trailer. Season 16 to document Christine Brown leaving plural family?. Christine Brown couldn’t wait to announce the end of...
TV SERIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
51
Followers
509
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy