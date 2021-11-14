ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anti-corruption party holds lead in Bulgaria's elections

By VESELIN TOSHKOV Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A newly founded anti-corruption party held a narrow...

