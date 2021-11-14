ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Keenan Allen: Active for Week 10

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Allen (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Vikings. With that, Allen, who caught 12 of...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Ben Roethlisberger News

Exactly a week ago today, the Pittsburgh Steelers learned they would be without starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for a game against the Detroit Lions. Roethlisberger self-reported symptoms to the team and later tested positive for COVID-19. Although he’s vaccinated, he didn’t have enough time to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart to clear protocols.
NFL
Starkville Daily News

Jackets defeat Chargers in SDN Game of the Week

Against a dominant defense like Southaven’s that would be all the more important for the Jackets to advance in the playoffs. Starkville had two defensive touchdowns and a special teams return that sparked them to get by a gritty Chargers team and into the Class 6A North State championship with a 42-27 win at Yellow Jacket Stadium on Friday night.
STARKVILLE, MS
cardiachill.com

Maurice Ffrench promoted to active roster of Chargers

Former Pitt receiver Maurice Ffrench has bounced around the AFC West with stops in Kansas City and Los Angeles since concluding his college career in 2019, and on Saturday, his patience paid off, as he was promoted to the active roster of the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of their interconference tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles, which is set for Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Kiondre Thomas: Elevated to active roster

Thomas was elevated from the Chargers' practice squad to their active roster ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles. Thomas signed with the Chargers' practice squad in September after being waived by the Browns in the offseason. The rookie may have a chance to make his NFL debut Sunday, as the Chargers will be without Asante Samuel (concussion) and Michael Davis (hamstring) during their Week 9 matchup against the Eagles.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers' causes for concern vs. Eagles in Week 9

The Chargers face the Eagles in Week 9 after suffering two consecutive losses to the Ravens and Patriots. Now 4-3, Los Angeles has a few question marks surrounding. With that being said, here are three reasons why the Bolts should be concerned about their matchup against Philadelphia. Stalled offense. The...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles activate Jackson from IR, elevate 2 for Chargers game

The Eagles have activated exciting young tight end Tyree Jackson off Injured Reserve. That means Jackson, 23, will make his Eagles debut on Sunday against the Chargers. In addition to that, the Eagles have also elevated RB Jordan Howard and WR John Hightower for Sunday’s game. Howard rushed for 57 yards and two touchdowns last week.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles-Chargers Week 9 Matchup Preview

The matchup preview series took a week off for week 8 against the Lions, as I was both much too frustrated with the team and overwhelmed with responsibilities outside of writing to spend my time analyzing the matchup of Quintes Cephus and Jalen Reagor. Now, the series returns after a 44-6 thrashing of Detroit where we saw some very positive signs from Philly on both sides of the ball. In week 9 the Eagles seek to pull off a major upset against Justin Herbert and the Chargers, who began the season extremely hot but lost some footing in recent weeks. Here, we go position by position to analyze how these two teams match up to determine if and how the Eagles have a shot to win on Sunday.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tevaughn Campbell active for Chargers with Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr. out

The Chargers listed cornerback Tevaughn Campbell as questionable with a groin injury, but he’s active for Sunday’s game. It’s a good thing, too, because Los Angeles will likely need him on defense. Starting cornerbacks Michael Davis (hamstring) and Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion) are both inactive after they were declared out...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings vs. Chargers: Three questions for Week 10

At 3-5, Minnesota has a lot of question marks. The Chargers, at 5-3 and atop a difficult AFC West, appear to have a lot of things figured out in 2021. Minnesota’s season is currently spiraling. Who will be healthy for the Vikings in Week 10? Minnesota had some key players on the injury report Wednesday. What changes will the team start to make — in terms of personnel decisions — if the Vikings continue to lose games in 2021?
NFL
NBC Sports

Keenan Allen didn’t practice Wednesday

Chargers receiver Keenan Allen did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury. He played 62 of 69 snaps in Sunday’s victory over the Eagles and caught 12 of 13 targets for 104 yards. Allen, who has played 89 percent of the offensive snaps this season, has 57 catches for...
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers vs. Vikings Week 10: By The Numbers

Seriously, it’s like a broken record at this point. The Chargers are set to host the Vikings inside SoFi Stadium and — yes — they’re another team who is going to want to run the football early and often. Luckily, they haven’t been as efficient on the ground compared to recent years. Right now, they’re ranked ninth in the league with 124.9 yards on the ground per game but Dalvin Cook has only ran in two touchdowns on the year. They had to rely on their wideout duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson to put up points on the board which, actually, will also be an issue for the Bolts with their banged up secondary that only got weaker this past Sunday as Ryan Smith sustained a torn ACL.
NFL
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers Daily Links: Adderley, Allen sat out Wednesday’s practice

The Chargers’ injury report as of late is increasing in size as of late and that means it’s going in the opposite direction compared to what we’ve seen for most of this season so far. Players who weren’t practicing on Wednesday include Nasir Adderley, Keenan Allen, Michael Davis, Justin Jackson,...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Depth Chart Ahead of Week 10 at Chargers

The Minnesota Vikings are 3-point underdogs at the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. A win in California would set up the Week 11 home game versus the Green Bay Packers as a “get back to .500” affair. Easier said than done. Also, here is the injury report — no...
NFL
FOX Sports

Linebacker Murray activated off injured reserve by Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. was activated off injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. The team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on injured reserve in a corresponding move as well as activating linebacker Cole Christiansen, wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
steelers.com

Week 11 Injury Report (Chargers)

The Steelers wrapped up their preparation for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers and the news isn't great from an injury standpoint. The team will be without three starters, linebacker T.J. Watt (hip/knee), cornerback Joe Haden (foot) and guard Kevin Dotson (ankle). All three missed practice all week and have been ruled out.
NFL
sacramentosun.com

Steelers, Chargers looking to rebound after tough weeks

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a loss to the underdog Minnesota Vikings last week. The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a tie against the winless Detroit Lions that felt like a loss. Both are looking to bounce back from what they considered to be sub-par performances when they...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers' reasons for optimism vs. Steelers in Week 11

Even though the Chargers suffered a disappointing 27-20 loss to the Vikings last Sunday, there are some positives heading into their Week 11 matchup against the Steelers. – The Steelers could be without a slew of key players, starting with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If Roethlisberger can’t go, Mason Rudolph will get the start. Regardless of who starts, they could be without some of their supporting cast, as starting wide receiver Chase Claypool and guard Kevin Dotson’s statuses are up in the air.
NFL
NBC Sports

Keenan Allen: We’ve got to do a better job of getting Mike Williams the ball

After starting the season 4-1, the Chargers have lost three of their last four games to enter Week 11 at 5-4. One of the team’s issues has been its offense. After scoring 47 points to beat the Browns back in Week Five, Los Angeles has averaged 19.3 points over the last four contests.
NFL

