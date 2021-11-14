ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rocket League season 5 kicks off next week

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rocket League Season 5 will be live on November 17 with a new Arena variant, a new competitive season, rocket pass, "and more". "Starbase Arc has been INVADED!" teases Psyonix in a news post on the official website. "An evil force has taken control of the classic Arena, and has turned...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

Rocket League Season 5 COUNTDOWN: Release time, patch notes and more

Rocket League is a game that has been constantly evolving ever since its launch. Releasing in PS Plus gave it a huge boost in numbers and updates since has kept it going. Then, its purchase by Epic Games allowed it to become free to play, boosting those numbers even further. One way it has kept people going is through regular season content. Here's what we know about Rocket League Season 5 ahead of it starting.
VIDEO GAMES
libertywingspan.com

Boys basketball kicks off start of season

Looking for a win to start the 2021-2022 season, the boys’ basketball team goes against Prosper on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at The Nest in District 9-5A play. “We had a really good spring and a good summer of building a good culture, and this fall has been really productive as well,” head coach Stephen Friar said. “We’ve just been having good practices and doing a lot of team camaraderie things, and trying to just make sure we are all focused on the same thing going into Saturday.”
PROSPER, TX
kamcity.com

Budweiser Kicks Off Premier League Promotion

Budweiser, the official beer of the English Premier League, has launched limited-edition packaging and a scan-to-win competition across the convenience, grocery and wholesale channels. The packaging, available on Budweiser and Budweiser Zero cans and bottles, features the Premier League trophy. All packs also include a scan-to-win AR on-pack competition. Once...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Moon#Rocket League Season 5#Psyonix#Arena#Nexus#Pro Rewards#Rocket League#Leaguers#The Bond 007 Collection
oxfordobserver.org

Winter season kicks off for Talawanda sports

The regular winter 2021-2022 athletic season of the Talawanda Brave began Friday, Nov. 5, with a hockey game at Springboro High School and was followed by an academic challenge team tournament Saturday, Nov. 6. Though the other winter sports teams have yet to compete, the Brave have a full schedule of competitions coming up.
OXFORD, OH
GamesRadar+

WWE 2K22 to feature purchasable currency – but only in one mode

Upcoming wrestling sim WWE 2K22 will feature virtual currency purchases – but they’ll be limited to a single game mode. The brawler is 2K’s first since the disastrous WWE 2K20, and sees the series launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X in March 2022. A key element is the new single-player MyFaction mode, in which you compete to build a squad of past and present wrestlers in order to compete in weekly events. This will be the only area of the game to feature virtual currency micro-transactions, and developer Visual Concepts says all they will do is expedite the process of unlocking content.
NFL
GamesRadar+

Destiny 2 is killing one-shot PvP abilities in its "biggest balance patch ever"

Destiny 2 is gearing up for the Bungie 30th anniversary bundle coming December 7, and Bungie is preparing its "biggest balance patch ever" to roll out alongside it. The studio's latest blog post goes through the main beats of the mammoth update, which was designed to curb ability dominance and steer Destiny 2 more towards gunplay. The "foundational change" leading the charge has been dubbed the "Variable Ability Cooldowns system" (or the VAC). With this change, Bungie says it can tune the cooldowns of individual abilities, like different types of grenades and melees, instead of assigning universal cooldowns. As a result, it can make stronger abilities with longer cooldowns and give less impactful abilities shorter cooldowns, allowing for greater contrast as well as more precise tuning. That's the goal, anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Rocket League Season 5: New Heatseeker Ricochet LTM explained

HEATSEEKER RICOCHET - What does that mean?. In Rocket League's Heatseeker LTM, every time you hit the ball it homes in on the centre of your opponent's goal. The longer a volley goes on between you and your opponents, the faster the ball goes. Games of Heatseeker quickly become desperate attempts at blocking your goal and offer a fairly unique experience - despite the fact that the concept is quite a simple change from the standard Rocket League gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Rocket League - Season 5 Cinematic Trailer

Check out the cinematic trailer for Season 5 of Rocket League Season ahead of its arrival on November 17, 2021. Assemble your squadron and shoot for the moon in the new Arena, Starbase Arc (Aftermath). Take control of the newest futuristic car, Nexus, in the Season 5 Rocket Pass, and earn Pro Rewards beyond Tier 70. Plus, fly into the new competitive season and climb the bracket in Competitive Tournaments.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Rocket League Season 5 gets underway this week

Psyonix has announced that Rocket League‘s fifth season is set to begin later this week on November 17th. The upcoming season will be headlined by a new Rocket Pass that features the new Nexus Battle-Car and its upgraded forms. By working through the pass, players can unlock a number of new cosmetics, such as the Spacedirt Paint Finish, Hyperspace Animated Decal, and Cosmosis Goal Explosion. More information will be shared tomorrow, November 16th.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

7K+
Followers
22K+
Post
746K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy