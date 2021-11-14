Rocket League season 5 kicks off next week

Destiny 2 is gearing up for the Bungie 30th anniversary bundle coming December 7, and Bungie is preparing its "biggest balance patch ever" to roll out alongside it. The studio's latest blog post goes through the main beats of the mammoth update, which was designed to curb ability dominance and steer Destiny 2 more towards gunplay. The "foundational change" leading the charge has been dubbed the "Variable Ability Cooldowns system" (or the VAC). With this change, Bungie says it can tune the cooldowns of individual abilities, like different types of grenades and melees, instead of assigning universal cooldowns. As a result, it can make stronger abilities with longer cooldowns and give less impactful abilities shorter cooldowns, allowing for greater contrast as well as more precise tuning. That's the goal, anyway.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO