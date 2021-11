Most industries have taken some sort of a hit as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but few have felt it more profoundly than live theatre. At Marshalltown High School, fall musical co-director Jocelyn Frohwein wanted to do something big to announce the drama department’s first performance after a 2020 hiatus, so they joined up with thousands of organizations around the world to stage their version of “All Together Now,” a hybrid production that will include songs from 15 different Musical Theatre International (MTI) shows. MHS is one of at least 10 groups in Iowa participating.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO