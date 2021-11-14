Local Student Appointed to California’s Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission
Mental Wellness Center’s Wellness Connection Council Member Sophie Suh is one of the transformational students participating in the Mental Wellness Center’s newest program, Wellness Connection. The Wellness Connection is a high school leadership program of the Mental Wellness Center that educates, empowers, and engages students to become mental health Upstanders. Council...www.edhat.com
Comments / 0