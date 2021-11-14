Champion race car driver, top instructor Bob Bondurant dies

Bob Bondurant is an iconic figure in the world of motorsports, racking up a class win at Le Mans while racing for Carroll Shelby and going on to be inducted into a total of ten different motorsports halls of fame. Bondurant is also known for creating the highly successful Bondurant Racing School in 1968, teaching over a half-million eager students – many of them celebrities and movie stars who used those skills on the big screen – the art of driving fast in the years since. Sadly, Bondurant passed away this week at the age of 88 and is survived by his wife, Pat, President and CEO of the Bondurant Racing School.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO