DURHAM, N.C. – North Carolina Central University sent its 13 seniors out in thrilling fashion as the host Eagles edged Delaware State University 34-28 in overtime inside O'Kelly-Riddick Stadium on Saturday, providing NCCU with its first three-game win streak and first winning season since 2017. The Eagles (6-5) also conclude the campaign with a 4-1 conference record to finish as MEAC runner-up. NCCU sophomore quarterback Davius Richard accounted for three touchdowns, one on the ground and two through the air, including the game-winning 8-yard touchdown toss to sophomore running back Latrell Collier (Bluefield, W.Va.) in the extra session.

DURHAM, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO