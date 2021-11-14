BREAKING | Ohio reports 3,628 new COVID-19 cases; 273 are in Valley
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,628 new COVID-19 cases statewide in the past 24 hours. That includes 273 new cases in the...www.mahoningmatters.com
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,628 new COVID-19 cases statewide in the past 24 hours. That includes 273 new cases in the...www.mahoningmatters.com
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.http://mahoningmatters.com
Comments / 0