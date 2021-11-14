ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING | Ohio reports 3,628 new COVID-19 cases; 273 are in Valley

By Mahoning Matters staff
 6 days ago
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Health on Sunday reported 3,628 new COVID-19 cases statewide in the past 24 hours. That includes 273 new cases in the...

WATCH LIVE | Vanderhoff to give update on COVID-19 in Ohio

COLUMBUS — Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health chief medical officer, will give an update on COVID-19 in the state at 11 a.m. today. Vanderhoff will be joined by Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases at OhioHealth, and Dr. Mary Beth DeWitt, chief of child psychology at Dayton Children’s Hospital.
Your Morning Matters: Ohio advocates helped immigrants detained in Youngstown

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters — with “Editor 2.0” Justin Dennis. It’s Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, and today we’re featuring the best kind of stories: the ones about people. We’re reporting today about two Ohio advocates who helped some of the hundreds of undocumented immigrants detained and released from Youngstown’s private prison make their way home.
Your Morning Matters: A medical malpractice lawsuit against Mercy Health

Good morning and welcome to your Morning Matters — with “Editor 2.0” Justin Dennis. It’s Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, and today we’re bringing you the story of 70-year-old Petra Marquez, an Alzheimer’s patient taken to the St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital ER last November. According to a new civil lawsuit, she wandered out of the hospital and onto Market Street. She was hit by a truck and later died.
Austintown Township awarded $250K for law enforcement hiring

AUSTINTOWN — The township has been awarded $250,000 by the U.S. Justice Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program. The awards provide direct funding to hire additional full-time law enforcement professionals, a news release states. The COPS Hiring Program is intended to reduce crime and advance public safety...
Ohio House Republicans approve anti-vaccine mandate legislation

COLUMBUS (AP) — Private companies and public entities would be banned from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter a facility or conduct business, under anti-vaccine legislation passed by House Republicans on Thursday that would cover everything from privately run theaters to publicly-owned sports arenas. In addition, schools could not...
Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

