After tonight’s all-important Thanksgiving episode, it makes sense to want to know the Station 19 season 5 episode 7 return date. When is it? When can you expect the cast and crew back for more new episodes? Well, the good news is that we’re not done with this season yet. However, the bad news is that you’re going to be waiting for a while for the next part to formally kick off. According to the Futon Critic, the earliest you can expect the Jaina Lee Ortiz-led drama back is on Thursday, December 9. From there, the winter finale should be on December 16 — if you haven’t heard, that episode has been confirmed already to be holiday-themed.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO