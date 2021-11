As is traditional here around this time of year, I’m going to take a preliminary look at what the Cubs’ payroll and luxury tax figures will be for 2022. There are more caveats than usual this time. First, the list of players you see below is likely to be very different by Opening Day 2022 — whenever that is. The Cubs are going to spend this winter, and that figure is likely to be upwards of $70 million beyond what they are already committed to via multiyear deals, arbitration salaries and what pre-arb players will be given. Generally, the latter winds up being a bit over the minimum salary for guys who have some MLB experience, which most Cubs pre-arb players do have.

