FRISCO, Texas -- Dan Quinn was ready for the question. He knew it was coming. His answer might as well have been written on his call sheet this week. For parts of six seasons, Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He had them on the brink of a Super Bowl LI title -- until then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led a comeback from a 25-point deficit. But Quinn was winless through five games in 2020 and was relieved of his job.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO