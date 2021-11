If you thought Elle Fanning's costumes on The Great were good, just wait until you see her most recent red carpet appearance. On Monday, celebrities ranging from Zoë Kravitz and Kaia Gerber to Amanda Gorman and Tessa Thompson flocked to the Getty Center in Los Angeles for the sixth annual 2021 InStyle Awards. During the soirée, many in fashion were honored, including Fanning's longtime stylist Samantha McMillen, who took home the Stylist of the Year Award. As for the award for best dressed, that, according to us, goes to Fanning herself. Her sculptural belly top—which was embellished with large oval-shaped crystals and held up by the slightest of gold chains—is already becoming a viral sensation.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO