Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift turns into Edwin Moses during great run [Video]

The Detroit Lions didn’t lose for the first time in the Dan Campbell era... of course, they didn’t win either. The Lions tied the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-16 in Week 10, in a game that was riddled with mistakes, and quite frankly, one that looked like neither team wanted to win. Despite having the bye week to make adjustments to the offense and prepare for the Steelers, the Lions repeated a lot of mistakes that have plagued them throughout the season.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO