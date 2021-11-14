Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift turns into Edwin Moses during great run [Video]
The Detroit Lions are a bad football team but one player who has shown...detroitsportsnation.com
The Detroit Lions are a bad football team but one player who has shown...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0