ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Week 12 Associated Press Top 25 Football Poll includes some changes in Top 10

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Both the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans handled their business on Saturday afternoon and they have each been rewarded...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Reason TCU fired Gary Patterson revealed?

TCU on Sunday surprisingly parted ways with Gary Patterson as head coach even though he had been extremely successful at the school. Though the Horned Frogs were 3-5 this season, Patterson’s firing was surprising; few saw it coming. Maybe TCU was concerned with the trajectory of the football program the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Auburn, MI
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Utah State
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian State#Michigan State Spartans#American Football#Wolverines#Penn State 31#Coastal Carolina#Kansas State 12#Smu 9#Kentucky 9#Purdue
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reacts to narrow win over Arkansas

Nick Saban and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide got all they could handle from No. 21 Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. When all was said and done, the Tide held on for a 42-35 victory to clinch the SEC West title and stay in the mix for a College Football Playoff berth.
ARKANSAS STATE
247Sports

Faulk brothers and Flying Squadron creating some buzz

HIGHLAND HOME, Alabama—Going into last Friday night’s AHSAA football playoff game against 10-1 Elba, not many people gave the Highland Home Flying Squadron a chance to pull off the upset. A team that was once 2-5 this season with its only wins over Calhoun and Central-Coosa, Highland Home continued its hot streak with a 32-0 win over Elba for a fifth-straight victory and a berth in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs.
HIGHLAND HOME, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates

Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy