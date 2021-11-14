What are the ROMs based on MIUI？

Sadly, the Pixel 2 and 2 XL will never officially receive Android 12 from Google. However, thanks to the wild world of custom ROM development, you’re now able to get the very latest OS update on 2017’s premier Pixel. The last official version of Google’s mobile OS available for Pixel...
The Xiaomi 12 Ultra and Xiaomi 12 Ultra Enhanced have been found in MIUI code, the seeming successors of the Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra. The pair will feature a plethora of high-megapixel cameras and Qualcomm's next-generation flagship SoC, but they could both be China-exclusives. @xiaomiui claims to...
Yo pals, i wanna unlock Huawei Y3 II bootloader, but those huawei mf dont give codes. I tried to use DC-Unlocker but after clicking button to identify phone, program do not answer but task manager shows its using 25% CPU power so idk does it work or not, on videos it just worked but in my case.
The Google Nexus 5 was my first real introduction to the true world of smartphone modding, and maybe it was for you too. An easily unlocked bootloader, a litany of custom ROMs to choose from, and a thriving community filled with like-minded smartphone enthusiasts made this phone my ingress to the XDA-Developers forums. I had dabbled in the past with devices like the HTC Desire C and the Vodafone Smart, but the Nexus 5 was different. The Nexus 5 was special.
Team Account is a feature provided by HUAWEI Developers that enables you to manage sign-ins and permissions for member accounts. It allows the account holder to set up its own team and assign specific roles and permissions to team members, who are able to perform required operations at the same time in AppGallery Connect. Within the team, the account holder serves as the primary account, and team members are added as secondary accounts.
Motorola’s series of Moto G phones started as mid-range budget devices, and for a long time, they were some of the best options available (especially in the United States). Over time, the Moto G lineup has shifted more to the high end, and the number of Moto G phones every year seems to double. The Mogo G Pure arrived last month as a super-cheap $160 phone, followed by the Moto G Power this month, and now another model has been revealed.
Xiaomi's CEO, Lei Jun, promised that the next major MIUI version would arrive before the end of this year without giving any specific time frame or a list of phones. However, a developer dug out a list of phones that might be getting MIUI 13 pretty soon. The list was...
Microsoft’s SMS Organizer is one of the most popular SMS apps on Android and it is also available in the UK and the US alongside India. The app has received a new update on Android. Taking the app to version number 1.1.213, the update adds redesigned app icons, a fix for the MIUI copy OTP bug. The update also includes improvements to the messages search response.
One UI 4 is Samsung’s latest customized build of Android based on Android 12. 2021’s Galaxy S21 series has recently started receiving the first stable release of One UI 4.0 across the globe. Older flagships, such as the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 lineup boarded the update train too, as the Exynos-powered global variants of these devices got their first beta build of One UI 4.0 a few days ago. The Korean OEM is now expanding the beta initiative to the western hemisphere – with a catch. The Snapdragon Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 can now get a taste of Android 12, but only the U.S. carrier-unlocked models are eligible for the beta testing.
Xiaomi has confirmed to unveil MIUI 13 before the end of 2021. Since we are only a month away from the stipulated timeline, the announcement for the latest version of MIUI may come anytime soon. Ahead of that, details regarding initial builds emerge. According to Xiaomiui, MIUI 13 builds are...
China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
Washington — The first case of COVID-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who...
The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip back to China from France. He resurfaced in a Chinese court in 2020 and was sentenced to 13-and-a-half years’ jail.
Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
Samsung's Galaxy smartphones are getting a facelift that should make their software feel more seamless and more customizable. It might also feel familiar if you're switching from an iPhone. Samsung detailed its forthcoming One UI 4 software update during its annual developer conference on Tuesday, where it also outlined its...
