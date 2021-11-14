What are the ROMs based on MIUI？

One UI 4 is Samsung’s latest customized build of Android based on Android 12. 2021’s Galaxy S21 series has recently started receiving the first stable release of One UI 4.0 across the globe. Older flagships, such as the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 lineup boarded the update train too, as the Exynos-powered global variants of these devices got their first beta build of One UI 4.0 a few days ago. The Korean OEM is now expanding the beta initiative to the western hemisphere – with a catch. The Snapdragon Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 can now get a taste of Android 12, but only the U.S. carrier-unlocked models are eligible for the beta testing.

