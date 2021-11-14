News Now: Pursuit crash video, gas price update and more top stories

Click on each show topic to see more.

SAN DIEGO — Video shows a driver slam into another car on the freeway as officers chase him at high speeds, causing a fiery crash that led to a man surrendering. Watch the collision and the moment a driver put his hands up.

San Diego heat wave : There’s at least one more hot day in the San Diego forecast, but there’s a big shift on the way. Take a look at the week ahead and when to expect cooler weather.

Plus: San Diego gas prices are their highest since 2012 — we take a look at why. We’ll also show you the event that netted the sheriff’s department nearly 300 guns , an update on the first place San Diego State Aztecs football team and more top stories.

FOX 5 News Now is San Diego’s only interactive digital newscast. Join your host Matt Meyer each Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. for the day’s top headlines. Your questions and comments will shape the show in real time. Watch live with any device on fox5sandiego.com or the FOX 5 app.

FOX 5 News Now is brought to you by San Diego County Credit Union.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.