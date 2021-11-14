ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA CEO calls for investigation of China assault allegation

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 6 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- The head of the women's professional tennis tour called for a full investigation of sexual assault allegations made by a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion from China against a former top government official in that country. Earlier this month, Peng Shuai, a former No....

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Tennis: WTA prepared to pull tournaments out of China over Peng allegation

(Reuters) – The Women’s Tennis Association is prepared to pull its tournaments out of China if they are not satisfied with the response to the sexual assault allegation made by former doubles world number one Peng Shuai, chief executive Steve Simon has told U.S. media. Peng has not been seen...
TENNIS
lmu.edu

CHINA: A TENNIS STAR LOBS AN ASSAULT ALLEGATION AGAINST A FORMER POLITICAL PLAYER

NATALIA FALCHI WRITES — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai recently shared a personal #MeToo experience on Weibo, accusing former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. But her post was removed within minutes. Zhang Gaoli of course served on the Communist Party’s Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017. Ms....
TENNIS
sportspromedia.com

WTA could pull out of China over Peng Shuai disappearance, says CEO

Steve Simon demands independent verification of Chinese tennis star’s whereabouts. WTA chief executive tells CNN “this is bigger than the business”. Women’s tennis tour has significant presence in China, with Shenzhen hosting annual WTA Finals. Steve Simon, the chairman and chief executive of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), has said...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
ESPN

WTA support of Peng Shuai an unprecedented challenge to China

Steve Simon, chairman and CEO of the Women's Tennis Association, understood the potential political and financial backlash his organization could face from the Chinese government, according to multiple sources familiar with the decision-making process, before making an unprecedented public statement this week that prioritized the safety of an athlete over the organization's business interests.
TENNIS
The Independent

US calls on China to release Wuhan journalist who investigated Covid response

The US government expressed its concerns about the deteriorating health condition of detained Chinese citizen journalist Zhang Zhan and urged Beijing to release her.Ms Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison for her on-ground reporting on the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.“We have repeatedly expressed our serious concerns about the arbitrary nature of her detention and her mistreatment during it. We reiterate our call to the PRC [ People’s Republic of China] for her immediate and unconditional release,” US state department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Monday.She has been on an intermittent hunger strike since her detention in May...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Peng Shuai missing: China ignores claims as #MeToo moment poses new test for Beijing

The Chinese government has claimed it is “not aware” of the controversy surrounding Peng Shuai amid growing internaional concern over the welfare of the tennis star.Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Friday said the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation”. Earlier, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) threatened to pull its tournaments from China in protest at the treatment of Peng, who has not been seen in public since accusing a former Communist Party politician of coercing her into sex.The former doubles world number one disappeared shortly after making the allegations against ex-vice premier Zhang Gaoli in a message posted to Twitter on 2 November.Steve Simon, WTA chief executive, told various US media outlets on Thursday the tour would consider pulling tournaments worth tens of millions of dollars out of China."We're definitely willing to pull our business and deal with all the complications that come with it," he told CNN in an interview. "Because this is certainly, this is bigger than the business. Women need to be respected and not censored.”
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wta#Ceo#Tennis Tour#Ap#Communist Party#Wiebo#Chinese#Wimbledon
dallassun.com

Concerns grow on whereabouts of Peng Shuai as WTA CEO questions alleged email

Florida [USA], November 18 (ANI): Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Chairman and CEO, Steve Simon on Wednesday cast 'concerns' on an email posted in China's media purportedly from tennis star Peng Shuai. Peng, 35, a doubles champion at Wimbledon and the French Open, accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual...
TENNIS
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-Tennis-China’s Peng Shuai whose whereabouts are unknown after assault allegations

(Reuters) – Factbox on China’s Peng Shuai, who has not been seen publicly since she accused https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tennis-star-peng-says-ex-vice-premier-forced-her-into-sex-2021-11-03 a former vice-premier of China, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault:. Born: Jan. 8, 1986 in Hunan, China. Grand Slam titles (women’s doubles): Wimbledon 2013 and French Open 2014. LIFE AND CAREER. * Began...
TENNIS
Washington Examiner

Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's maritime escalation

China is escalating its imperial conquest of the South China Sea. On Tuesday, Chinese coast guard vessels fired water cannons against Philippine supply boats, blocking their attempt to resupply forces guarding the Second Thomas Shoal. Located well within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, the Shoal is nonetheless claimed by China. The enduring ludicrousness of China's South China Sea claims notwithstanding (the Thomas Shoal is 720 miles from the nearest Chinese territory), President Rodrigo Duterte only has himself to blame for China's escalation. A fake strong man, Duterte has spent the past five years making himself Xi Jinping's favorite puppet. Indeed, Duterte has acted far more akin to a Chinese communist viceroy than the leader of a once proud and vibrant democracy.
POLITICS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Texas woman faces 20-year prison sentence after plane mask row

US authorities have taken a Texas woman to court for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant over a mask-related disagreement - charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison.On Friday Houston’s federal court heard that Debby Dutton, 50, was travelling on a United Airlines flight from Alaska to San Francisco on 29 June when cabin crew spotted that her sleeping husband was not wearing his mask.According to airline staff, a flight attendant had tapped him on the shoulder and asked him to put his mask back on before landing when Dutton took exception to the instruction.She is accused...
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy