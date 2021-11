GRAND RAPIDS — Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team Saturday in its Section 7AAA championship game against Cloquet. The Thunderhawks were flying all over the court and dominated the match in all phases of the game as the final score showed. Grand Rapids came away with a dominating 3-0, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21 win over the Lumberjacks to earn its first state tournament appearance since 2016.

GRAND RAPIDS, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO