MAYOR MEISTER: Nov. 15 Agenda

Please join us Monday, November 15, 2021, at 6:00 pm, for our regular City Council Meeting. The meeting will be conducted via videoconference (Zoom). Public Safety will be the focus of Monday’s meeting. IN AN EFFORT TO PROTECT PUBLIC HEALTH AND PREVENT THE SPREAD OF COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS), AB 361...
At Saturday afternoon’s neighborhood meeting, Code Compliance Manager Danny Rivas gave a comprehensive presentation about his division, and a new member joins the West Hollywood West Residents Association board. From top L-R, President Leslie Karliss, VP Manny Rodriguez, Secretary Kimberly Winick, Treasurer Daniel Banchik, Board Members Shiela Kadisha, Eric d’Arbeloff,...
Letting no good crisis go to waste, David Cooley/Abbey Bar has just raised its drink prices across the board by $1.00/drink. As if they were not outrageous enough already. Considering serving about 5,000 drinks per weekend day, it adds up quickly. By the time that the new minimum wage laws...
West Hollywood’s future will be shaped by what happens a year from now when three out of five City Council positions go before the voters. Mayor Lauren Meister and Councilmembers Lindsey Horvath and John D’Amico are the incumbents. Each can run one more time before they hit their term limit.
The Los Angeles LGBT Center celebrates another milestone: the opening of The Ariadne Getty Foundation Senior Housing, a cutting-edge 70,000-square-foot building in Hollywood with 98 affordable housing units for seniors ages 62 and above. The Senior Housing, created in partnership with affordable housing developer Thomas Safran & Associates, represents the culmination of years of planning and diligence to build an intergenerational Campus bringing together LGBTQ youth, seniors, and housing in a unified setting.
City Council is devoting its meeting on Monday to the topics of public safety and well-being. A recent survey, publicly derided by city officials, found public safety and homelessness to be the greatest concerns of WeHo residents by huge margins. Here’s how they’ll attempt to tackle some of the myriad problems:
The City of West Hollywood’s Planning Commission approved a new billboard on the Sunset Strip during last week’s meeting. Situated at the iconic Paul R. Williams Building at 9165 Sunset Boulevard, a designated cultural resource center, the designers created a unique aesthetic thatblends with the existing project’s forward-thinking features. Currently, the main occupant of this building is House on Sunset, a private coworking club.
Regarding the new minimum wage increase law, was there any kind of carve-out for non-profits, specifically for condominium associations?Or was any kind of consideration given to the impact this new law would have on condominium associations?. Our homeowner association, as with many HOAs, are already struggling with very tight budgets.We...
The City of West Hollywood will honor veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces during a virtual presentation of its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place exclusively online on the City of West Hollywood’s WeHoTV YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/wehotv.
Tonight our city council will consider an ordinance that will increase the minimum wage in our city by 26% in just a six month period. Such a massive and abrupt increase would be a difficult challenge for most businesses in the best of times. And clearly, with all of the losses incurred and the issues still facing our businesses as a result of the pandemic it is far, very far in fact, from the best of times.
West Hollywood’s minimum wage rate will soon be the highest in the United States. City Council on Wednesday unanimously passed the increases, which will eventually raise the minimum wage to $17.64 per hour for all workers within the city limits. The vote marks the end of a monthslong struggle between...
Due to unanticipated technical issues, the City of West Hollywood was unable to hold its Regular City Council Meeting on Monday. The meeting will be adjourned to Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 6 p.m. and will take place via teleconference. For details and a meeting agenda, please visitwww.weho.org/councilagendas. We apologize for the inconvenience.
WayOUT LA is excited to host its first West Hollywood Scavenger hunt to benefit LGBTQ+ youth and the community! 100% of the money raised will go directly to our partner organization, Choosing Our Roots, in Anchorage, AK!. On November 13th starting at 1pm, teams can compete through the streets of...
Hollywood and West Hollywood residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for an evening of information and dialogue regarding public safety concerns. WHEN. Tuesday, November 16, 2021. 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. WHERE. 1 Hotel West Hollywood. 8490 West Sunset Boulevard,. West Hollywood,...
The City of West Hollywood City Council has approved a Resolution recognizing November as Native American Heritage Month. The Resolution was approved on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 as part of the agenda of the Adjourned Meeting of the City Council of the City of West Hollywood. The Resolution, in part,...
The City of West Hollywood has been mulling over strategies to better incorporate electric scooters and bikes onto streets and keep them off sidewalks. Two months ago, City Council directed staff to address the illegal riding and confusion over the rules that have plagued the Dockless Mobility Program, which began in July.
A demolition permit has been issued for the building at 7424 Santa Monica Blvd., across the street from Plummer Park, to make way for a five-story mixed use tower. The removal of the existing commercial building of 3,385 square feet will make way for 31 residential units and 2,000 feet of retail space, along with subterranean parking.
Hi Marquita, and welcome to WEHOville. Thank you for your service to the community. Let’s start off with you. Where were you born and where did you grow up?. My father was an 82nd Airborne Army captain and I was born on Fort Bragg Army Base in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Both of my parents are originally from New York City so we moved back there for a very short while before moving to New Orleans, Louisiana where my little sister, Jamee, was born. When I was in third grade, we moved to Sumter, South Carolina. My last few years in South Carolina, I attended St. Jude Catholic school. After graduation, I left Sumter, SC to go to Occidental College, best known as one of Barack Obama’s alma maters. There, I studied public policy and theatre.
Sergeant Fanny Lapkin, it is a pleasure to have you here with WEHOville. Let’s start off with something about you. Where were you born and where did you grow up?. I was born in Mexico; my parents brought us to the States. I am the youngest of five. We ended up growing up in East LA.
West Hollywood, like every other city, has its own ecosystem and like every other ecosystem, its very health is a delicate dance between the various components. Our strength as a city is determined by all parts of the ecosystem being in balance, working together – mutually and commensally symbiotic, cooperative, and our success as a city honors our interconnectedness and interdependence. What does this mean and why is it even important? In the simplest of understandings, every aspect of our city’s great ecosystem is necessary for the good of all – to remove or hinder even one part of the ecosystem threatens the health of the ecosystem and all the organisms it supports.
