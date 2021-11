Contains spoilers for Dune: Part One – but no major book spoilers. After spending much of the past two years in our own homes, Denis Villeneuve gave us all what we needed. With the arrival of his cinematic adaptation of Dune (tackling the first half of Frank Herbert’s sprawling sci-fi novel), the filmmaker took audiences on a thrilling trip to desert planet Arrakis for an adventure packed with Spice, sandworms, and subterfuge. From its mind-blowing sense of scale, to its epic story, and incredible performances from the entire cast – including Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto, and an array of favourites from Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho to Zendaya’s Chani – it’s an instant sci-fi masterpiece.

