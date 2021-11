EVERETT, Wash. – Tonight’s game between the Spokane Chiefs and Everett Silvertips, scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:05 p.m. PDT at Angel of the Winds Arena, has been postponed after the Western Hockey League announced the Spokane Chiefs have paused team activities due to positive test results for COVID-19. Information on the rescheduling of this game will be provided at a later date. All tickets purchased for tonight’s game will be honored for the rescheduled date, once it has been determined.

