Some players have noticed that Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has some of its cheats removed. According to some players and a new report by media outlet USA Today, the game has some of its cheats removed for some reason. Players loved using cheats in the past in order to make it fun or just wanted to move on from a particular mission that they were having trouble with. This made the original games quite fun and added some flair to it despite being called cheats. It was a way of making a dull playthrough a little bit crazier than usual.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO