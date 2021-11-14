ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Titans grab 13-6 halftime lead over New Orleans Saints | NFL Week 10

By New Orleans Saints
neworleanssaints.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tennessee Titans used two penalties on the New Orleans Saints' defense to take a 13-6 halftime lead Sunday, Nov. 14 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The Saints appeared to have stopped a Tennessee scoring drive when Marcus Williams intercepted Ryan Tannehill in...

www.neworleanssaints.com

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
