Finds itself in the wrong place at the wrong time and that will hurt its business in the United Kingdom, GlobalData payments analyst Chris Dinga said in a research note today. As of Jan. 19, 2022, Amazon will no longer accept payments from Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom. The move by the major online retailer is bound to have a significant impact on the second-largest credit card issuer in the United Kingdom. In 2021, Visa issued just under 20 million cards, about half the total of Mastercard, who handed out 38 million.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO