Africa

UPDATE 1-Militant attack kills 20 in Burkina Faso, says security minister

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds details, background)

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 14 (Reuters) - An attack by insurgents killed 19 Burkina Faso military police and a civilian on Sunday in the tri-border northern region where the West African nation is battling Islamist militants, Security Minister Maxime Kone told national radio.

Kone said the toll was provisional.

The attack on a military police outpost near a gold mine in Inata, in northern Burkina Faso, comes two days after another attack in which seven police officers were killed in the area near Niger and Mali.

Islamist militant groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State are active in the tri-border area where several nations including France, Chad, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have deployed hundreds of troops.

Two Burkina Faso security sources and a diplomatic source told Reuters earlier on Sunday that at least 30 military police were killed in the attack and the toll could be higher, making it one of the deadliest attacks on Burkina Faso troops.

Burkina Faso’s armed forces confirmed the Sunday attack in a statement saying earlier “a gendarmerie detachment was the subject of a terrorist attack”.

It did not provide further details. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga, Anne Mimault and David Lewis Writing Bate Felix; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Related
persecution.org

Christians Targeted by Jihadists in Burkina Faso

11/08/2021 Burkina Faso (International Christian Concern) – Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) has received anonymous reports detailing the plight of Christians in Burkina Faso. “A group of 147 Christians – including children, elderly and eight pregnant women – fled from two villages, on the Niger border, at the...
RELIGION
Reuters

Armed group kills seven police officers in northern Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Unidentified assailants killed seven police officers and wounded five more in northern Burkina Faso on Friday morning, the government said in a statement. The officers were attacked while on a security mission near Alkoma, between the towns of Dori and Essakane in the far-north Sahel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Burkina attack death toll rises to 32 in security forces' worst loss yet

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - At least 32 people, including 28 military police officers and four civilians, were killed in an attack on a gendarmerie post in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Monday, raising its earlier death toll of 20. The government's statement said the toll was provisional...
AFRICA
Reuters

Hundreds call on Burkina Faso president to resign after deadly attacks

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Burkina Faso's capital on Tuesday demanding President Roch Kabore resign for failing to rein in militants who roam the north and east and last weekend killed 28 soldiers and four civilians. Sunday's attack was the worst suffered...
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#Mali#Military Police#Niger#West African#Ouagadougou#Islamist#Al Qaeda#Islamic State
abc17news.com

Hundreds go missing in Burkina Faso amid extremist violence

FADA N’GOURMA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group is ravaging Burkina Faso, killing thousands, displacing more than 1 million people and leaving hundreds missing. The International Committee of the Red Cross says that reports of missing relatives quadrupled from 104 to 407 between 2019 and 2020. The ICRC says that people have previously gone missing in the West African nation due to migration, floods or shocks from climate change, but the magnitude has increased because of the extremist violence. While some families blame the jihadis for the disappearances of their loved ones, many others point to the security forces as the main perpetrators.
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

Over 32 Killed as Jihadi Violence Escalates in Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso’s Communications Minister Ousseni Tamboura said that the attack occurred in the Sahel’s Soum province at around 5am on Sunday, by uniditfied armed groups. “The escalating violence points to a very worrisome trajectory,” said Heni Nsaibia, senior researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. He added that the attack was the deadliest on the nation’s security forces since jihadi violence started over five years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

Uganda police kill 5, including cleric, after bomb blasts

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities have killed at least five people, including a Muslim cleric, accused of having ties to the extremist group responsible for Tuesday’s suicide bombings in the capital, police said Thursday. Four men were killed in a shootout in a frontier town near the western border with Congo as they tried […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Uganda police kill 5 suspects as attacks probe widens

Uganda police shot dead five suspects and arrested 21 people Thursday, an official said, as part of an investigation into twin suicide bombings claimed by the Islamic State group that killed four people. Tuesday's explosions were the latest in a string of attacks in the East African country, which has tightened security and mounted an investigation into the bombings, with President Yoweri Museveni vowing to defeat "the terrorists". The attacks in the capital Kampala occurred within minutes of each other, with two suicide bombers on motorbikes disguised as "boda boda" motorcycle taxi drivers detonating a device near parliament, while a third attacker targeted a checkpoint near the central police station. Ugandan police said the attacks were the work of "domestic terrorists" linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group active in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that the United States has linked to IS.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

French Military Convoy Blocked in Burkina Faso by Protesters

KAYA, Burkina Faso (Reuters) -A convoy of French troops in Burkina Faso was stopped en route to Niger on Friday by a human barricade of protesters opposed to France's involvement in a regional conflict with jihadists. Anger is rising in the former French colony over the inability of Burkinabe and...
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

3 protesters wounded by French soldiers in Burkina Faso

KAYA, Burkina Faso (AP) — Three protesters were injured by French soldiers in the town of Kaya in Burkina Faso Saturday during the third day of a civilian blockade against a French military convoy en route to Niger, several protesters said. Protesters are upset about the former colonial power’s involvement...
PROTESTS
