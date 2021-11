Oklahoma State is sporting an all-white look capped with a new classic helmet for its final road game of the season. This is the same combination OSU wore at Kansas State last year when the Cursive Cowboys helmet was first debuted. OSU has also worn an orange version against Baylor last year and against West Virginia two games ago. The Cowboys are undefeated in Cursive. OSU is 6-4 all-time in all-white.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO