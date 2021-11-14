How About Tyrese Maxey?

Yesterday reports came that the Boston Celtics were interested in a trade for Ben Simmons and their packages would include Jaylen Brown. This is the literally the most promising report that has come out about Ben Simmons in the past six months. Jaylen Brown is an elite, two way player and is the best player the Sixers have been offered according to all the rumors. This obviously excludes Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal because it sounds like those were never really even discussions. But from all the players who have actually been discussed like De’Aaron Fox, Caris LeVert, CJ McCollum, Malcolm Brogdon, etc. Jaylen Brown is the best player out of that list.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO