How About Tyrese Maxey?

By Evan Carroll
Philadelphia Sports Nation
 6 days ago
The Sixers seem to be in good hands at point guard in the post Ben Simmons era. Tyrese Maxey has picked up right where he left off in his breakout rookie season. Toward the tail end of last season, Maxey was seeing a significant increase in minutes coming down the stretch...

NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
All 76ers

Seth Curry Praises Tyrese Maxey for his Growth so far This Season

With Ben Simmons continuing to put his 2021-2022 season debut off, the Sixers needed to find a temporary replacement at the starting point guard position. The second-year guard Tyrese Maxey won the job over by default as the team's other ball-handler, Shake Milton, sprained his ankle in training camp. Considering...
Kentucky State
Yardbarker

Sixers suffer a heartbreaking loss despite a Maxey masterclass

Last night saw the Sixers finally get some reinforcements after missing key players over the last couple of games. Seth Curry and Tobias Harris both returned to the lineup, but their presence wasn’t enough to secure a win. The Sixers lead most of the game, but early in the third...
FanSided

Sixers: Tyrese Maxey’s play changes a Ben Simmons trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have been rather impressive without the presence of Ben Simmons on the court this season and Tyrese Maxey has been a big reason why. The Sixers are 8-5 despite Simmons’ drama and injuries/COVID issues. Maxey has stepped up in a big way with the All-Star defender sidelined....
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Trend Setters

With the 76ers 110-102 win over the Pistons Thursday night they now sit at 3-2. To this point the 76ers have alternated wins & losses each game this season. Although they’re only 5 games into the season the Sixers are setting a trend for themselves. In a shortened season the...
Tyrese Maxey
Ben Simmons
Allen Iverson
Asbury Park Press

Sixers' Doc Rivers is finding out what Tyrese Maxey, Georges Niang and others can do

PHILADELPHIA — The silver lining with the 76ers being so shorthanded is coach Doc Rivers gets to try different combinations and take longer looks at players in expanded roles. Since star center Joel Embiid, starting forward Tobias Harris and reserve guards Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe are sidelined by the...
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Please Let These Jaylen Brown Rumors Be True

Yesterday reports came that the Boston Celtics were interested in a trade for Ben Simmons and their packages would include Jaylen Brown. This is the literally the most promising report that has come out about Ben Simmons in the past six months. Jaylen Brown is an elite, two way player and is the best player the Sixers have been offered according to all the rumors. This obviously excludes Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal because it sounds like those were never really even discussions. But from all the players who have actually been discussed like De’Aaron Fox, Caris LeVert, CJ McCollum, Malcolm Brogdon, etc. Jaylen Brown is the best player out of that list.
libertyballers.com

Tyrese Maxey continues to impress as a starter

Let me start this off with saying it feels awesome to write this headline. It wasn’t too long ago that I had some legitimate concerns about Maxey being thrust into a much larger role in year two. There were many preseason moments where you could see some growing pains and you could tell that he was still adjusting.
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Tyrese Maxey has All-Star potential

Despite being a late first round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Tyrese Maxey has already proven to the Philadelphia 76ers he’s more than what his draft spot suggested he would be. As a rookie, he showed flashes of being a very good scorer. Due to the drama surrounding Ben...
#Steve Jones#Sixers
Yardbarker

Tyrese Maxey Trying to Model Game After Jrue Holiday

Tyrese Maxey has stepped up big time for the Sixers with Ben Simmons out of the lineup, as he’s averaging 15.8 points and 4.7 assists per game through his first 12 games. With the Sixers also without Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris over the last few games, Maxey has taken his game to a whole new level, as he put up 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting in their recent loss to the Bucks.
All 76ers

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Reacts to Playing Against Bucks' Jrue Holiday

On Tuesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time this season. First-year starting point guard Tyrese Maxey had the opportunity to play against an idol of his as he was set to match up with Milwaukee's starting point guard Jrue Holiday. Like Maxey, Holiday was...
Philadelphia 76ers
Twitter
phillyvoice.com

Sixers' Tyrese Maxey shows two-way potential in loss to Bucks

The Sixers will have you know there are no moral victories in the NBA, not even when you're playing a seven-man rotation and down 4/5 of last year's starting lineup. Nobody is satisfied with another defeat, especially not the players who spent 40+ minutes trying to pull it out and the coach leading them all from the sideline.
On3.com

BBNBA: Maxey steps up vs. champs

The NBA made the smart call on Tuesday, scheduling just three games to go up against college basketball’s big opening tonight. Only two included former ‘Cats, so this post should be shorter than Sahvir Wheeler sans shoes. But still, to the surprise of absolutely nobody, one man managed to steal the show on Champions Classic night. This is that man’s story.
