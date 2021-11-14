Mahershala Ali Celebrates First Film Lead Role and Producing Debut at AFI Fest Premiere of 'Swan Song'

Academy voters need to bring an open mind and a box of tissues for the heart-wrenching and moving “Swan Song.” Spearheaded by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Oscar nominee Naomie Harris, it’s difficult to find more pure and deliberate performances from two of today’s most revered actors. If this late-bloomer in the awards season can make enough noise and get enough butts in screening seats, a worthy play for several categories could be on the horizon. In addition, this seems like the first film that feels authentically identifiable to Apple Original Films, which will bode well for its awards brand moving forward. However, its most significant hurdle may be awards groups confusing it with the other “Swan Song” that opened over the summer.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO