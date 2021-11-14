ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahershala Ali Celebrates First Film Lead Role and Producing Debut at AFI Fest Premiere of 'Swan Song'

By Angelique Jackson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It was an emotional day, for me, I gotta say,” Ali told Variety on the red carpet outside the TCL Chinese Theatre. “I went on a nice long walk trying to calm myself a bit, and really take in the moment.”. More from Variety. “It’s been a long time...

BET

Wesley Snipes Gives His Stamp Of Approval To Mahershala Ali As The New Blade

Wesley Snipes is making it known that Mahershala Ali is perfect for the role as the new Blade superhero in the upcoming film. The veteran actor came to Ali’s defense on Twitter Thursday morning (Nov. 11) after he responded to a user who questioned if the two-time Oscar winner would be able to outdo Snipes as the original Blade. Snipes portrayed the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero vampire in three films, one in 1998 and in two sequels in 2002 and 2004.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Halle Berry in ‘Bruised’: Film Review | AFI 2021

Halle Berry, who won an Oscar two decades ago for Monster’s Ball (a landmark win — the first ever for a Black actress in a leading role), has had a mixed bag of acting credits since then. The chief virtue of Bruised, her directorial debut, is that it shows her acting strength is undiminished. But while viewers will be impressed by Berry’s performance, other elements of the film are problematic. Arriving after a lengthy delay in its release because of the pandemic, the drama will follow its world premiere at AFI Fest with a brief theatrical run before its streaming...
MOVIES
GQMagazine

Mahershala Ali Makes a Triumphant Return to the Red Carpet

Welcome to the Biggest Fits of the Week, a roundup of the strongest, wildest, and simply biggest celebrity fits from across the globe. It's been a few years since Ali's had a film to promote, and while we're certain that the guy currently rebooting Blade has been using his time away wisely, we've missed him at premieres and awards-season events. Because, as this bottle-green velvet jacket (not a suit, but nonetheless paired with green pants and loafers) reminds us, the guy can flat-out dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Brought Best Actor Race Into Focus at AFI Fest

So have we seen everything yet? AFI Fest, which just wrapped in Los Angeles, is the final prominent film festival to unveil a handful of awards hopefuls. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut, “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” from Netflix, premiered to strong reviews and plenty of Oscar buzz. As part of a banner year for Miranda that includes involvement in three other projects — “Encanto,” “In the Heights” and “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” — Miranda successfully stages a movie adaptation of a lesser-known, autobiographical musical from “Rent” composer Jonathan Larson. The film will most likely earn a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

Halle Berry Stuns At AFI Fest Screening For Upcoming Drama "Bruised"

All eyes were on ageless stunner Halle Berry at the 2021 AFI Fest screening event for her upcoming Netflix Drama “Bruised” featuring a buzzy performance from the Oscar-winner (in her directorial debut) and the first-ever all-female Hip-Hop soundtrack. Peep the cranium-cracking trailer below:. Special guests at the star-studded affair included...
MOVIES
Variety

AFI Fest: Red Carpet Arrivals With Halle Berry, Andrew Garfield, Will Smith and More

This year’s edition of AFI Fest kicked off with an opening night premiere of “Tick, Tick … Boom!” Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical of the same name. The cast, including Andrew Garfield, Robin de Jesus and Vanessa Hudgens, walked the red carpet before the screening at Hollywood’s iconic TCL Chinese Theatre.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Swan Song Trailer Has Mahershala Ali Meeting His Doppelganger on Apple TV+

Apple has released the first trailer for its highly anticipated sci-fi original Swan Song. The film stars Mahershala Ali in the lead role and marks the feature film debut of Irish filmmaker Benjamin Cleary. A stirring and futuristic film, Swan Song explores the themes of love, loss, and sacrifice. Two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali plays a terminally ill man who becomes part of a cloning experiment to spare his family the sorrow of his death. But as we learn from the trailer, it's not easy to let a stranger live your life, even if he is your carbon copy. Before you watch the trailer, check out the official plot synopsis for Swan Song below.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

Mahershala Ali Is 'Excited to Get Going' as Blade in the MCU

A new Blade will soon enough be brought into the MCU with Mahershala Ali playing the iconic character. In a new interview with Empire, the actor spoke about what it's like to take on this role along with what's to come. Before reading any further, be warned that there are major SPOILERS ahead for anyone not fully caught up on everything happening in the MCU, with one title teasing the arrival of a certain vampire slayer.
MOVIES
mynews13.com

AFI FEST celebrates 35 years, returns to big screen as hybrid model

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, it remains tough for certain annual events to return completely to their traditional, in-person ways. The American Film Institute, however, has effectively adapted to the times and now offers a special, user-friendly format for its yearly celebration in Hollywood: AFI FEST.
MOVIES
SFGate

Oscars Can Have Two Noteworthy Mahershala Ali Performances for the Price of One with 'Swan Song'

Academy voters need to bring an open mind and a box of tissues for the heart-wrenching and moving “Swan Song.” Spearheaded by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and Oscar nominee Naomie Harris, it’s difficult to find more pure and deliberate performances from two of today’s most revered actors. If this late-bloomer in the awards season can make enough noise and get enough butts in screening seats, a worthy play for several categories could be on the horizon. In addition, this seems like the first film that feels authentically identifiable to Apple Original Films, which will bode well for its awards brand moving forward. However, its most significant hurdle may be awards groups confusing it with the other “Swan Song” that opened over the summer.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

AFI Fest Director of Programming: “We’re Here to Elevate the Best Films of the Year”

Given its place on the fall festival calendar — not to mention its location in the heart of Hollywood — AFI Fest is one of the final stops on the festival circuit and an early indicator for awards season. This year is no exception, with the biggest film festival in L.A. screening a host of awards hopefuls, including Will Smith in King Richard, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s anticipated Tick, Tick … Boom!, Parallel Mothers from Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar, Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised and Illumination’s Sing 2 as well as festival standouts from earlier in the year like Jane Campion’s Power of...
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Swan Song’: AFI Fest Review

Mahershala Ali is a heartbreaker in Irish director Benjamin Cleary’s directorial debut for Apple TV+. Dir/scr: Benjamin Cleary. US. 2021. 113 mins. For his feature debut, Irish writer-director Benjamin Cleary has crafted a tender, modest sci-fi drama about focusing on what is important in life. Mahershala Ali gives a layered performance as a family man with a fatal condition who goes to unexpected lengths to keep his diagnosis a secret from his wife and son, cloning himself in the hopes that his loved ones will never notice the switch. Boosted by a warm performance from Ali’s Moonlight costar Naomie Harris, Swan Song proves to be a rather straightforward tearjerker, but it earns its sentiment thanks to the thoughtful approach from its cast and crew. Premiering at AFI Fest, this Apple TV+ release arrives on the streaming platform December 17 where it will undoubtedly attract fans of low-key, cerebral sci-fi, further boosted by a superb supporting cast that includes Awkwafina and Glenn Close.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

‘Swan Song’ review: Mahershala Ali delivers a shattering double performance in a film that can’t quite get off the ground [Grade: B-]

There’s no escaping the fact that writer/director Benjamin Cleary’s debut film, Swan Song, feels very familiar. This “lo-fi sci-fi” film, set in the not-too-distant future, deals not with aliens and robots, but instead grapples with a much more subtle approach to how the advances of technology impact human lives, very reminiscent of several recent films and television shows, such as Black Mirror, Ex Machina and Devs. Where Cleary’s narrative diverges into its own territory, however, is in his approach to the subject. While most recent thoughtful sci-fi films have offered up cautionary tales, Cleary’s screenplay chooses to explore the emotional impact of technology on our lives much more than the physical. And while that makes it a much more significant theoretical experience, it unfortunately proves to be a slightly more tedious one as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA

