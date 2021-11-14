Texas Tech becomes bowl eligible amid coaching transition

Texas Tech's Jonathan Garibay (46) kicks the game-winning 62-yard field goal during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Texas Tech fired its coach last month, part of a growing trend of teams making in-season changes.

The players had little choice but to move on — and now they’ve secured bowl eligibility for the school for the first time since 2017.

The Red Raiders earned their sixth victory in dramatic fashion Saturday, beating Iowa State 41-38 on a 62-yard field goal by Jonathan Garibay. Texas Tech’s first five wins this season came under Matt Wells, who was fired and replaced by interim coach Sonny Cumbie. Joey McGuire has been named as the long-term replacement, but Cumbie is continuing as the interim.

Elsewhere on Saturday, East Carolina beat Memphis 30-29 in overtime to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2015.

The following 60 teams are bowl eligible:

Air Force

Alabama

Alabama-Birmingham

Appalachian State

Arizona State

Arkansas

Army

Auburn

Baylor

Boise State

Boston College

BYU

Central Florida

Central Michigan

Cincinnati

Clemson

Coastal Carolina

East Carolina

Eastern Michigan

Fresno State

Georgia

Houston

Iowa

Iowa State

Kansas State

Kentucky

Liberty

Louisiana-Lafayette

Marshall

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Mississippi

Mississippi State

North Carolina State

Nevada

Northern Illinois

Notre Dame

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

Oregon

Oregon State

Penn State

Pittsburgh

Purdue

San Diego State

SMU

Texas A&M

Texas-El Paso

Texas-San Antonio

Texas Tech

UCLA

Utah

Utah State

Virginia

Wake Forest

Western Kentucky

Western Michigan

Wisconsin

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25