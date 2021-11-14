Man dies jumping off boat to catch football in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) —

A California man died after diving off a boat to catch a football and landing in shallow water in the Florida Keys on Saturday, authorities said.

Witnesses told Monroe County Sheriff’s officials that 46-year-old Liam John Daly took a diving leap into the water, but was facedown and unresponsive when he resurfaced.

The Sun Sentine l reported that authorities met the pontoon boat back at the docks and transported the San Diego resident to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.