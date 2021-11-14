ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's Employee Reveals $7,000 Order In Viral Video

By Jason Hall
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A McDonald's employee in Perry, Georgia has gone viral after sharing a video showing what a $7,000 to-go order looks like.

Brittani Curtis ( @brittanicurtis23 ) shared a TikTok with the caption, "no lie, ya girl is TIRED," last week.

In the video, Curtis -- showing a look of exasperation -- reveals the Perry McDonald's received an order of 1,600 McChicken sandwiches, 1,600 McDouble cheeseburgers and 3,200 cookies which, at the time the order was placed, needed to be ready within four hours.

The video then shows dozens of boxes full of McDonald's food items.

Curtis said the order was placed by a local prison and, in total, the McDonald's employees tracked the items 20 by 20 to keep correct count.

@brittanicurtis23

#greenscreenvideo no lie, ya girl is TIRED! #fyp #trending #foryou #mcdonalds

♬ son original - isaac.syl

Curtis said the prison paid for the items before they were prepared by the McDonald's employees and had placed large orders at the restaurant previously, but typically calls ahead of time.

“We do business with them a lot,” Curtis revealed on her TikTok account via WSB-TV . “They’re very credible. It’s usually never such short notice though."

As of Sunday (November 14), the initial post has been viewed more than 771,000 times and has more than 125,000 likes, 1,770 shares and 1,550 comments.

Curtis also shared a separate video acknowledging the national attention her previous TikTok was getting showing articles from Yahoo , Newsweek and Comicbook.com .

Comments / 0

