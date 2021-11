PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — FEMA has extended the deadline to apply for financial assistance for people in Pennsylvania with homes damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The new deadline to apply is Dec. 10, a month later than the original date. It has been two months since Ida moved through, but a number of residents still have no idea what’s next. Dade Moran has lived in her Port Providence home for more than two decades. It’s now barely recognizable after Hurricane Ida ripped through. “It was up almost to my ceiling and there are a few things out there that I thought I...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO