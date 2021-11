Kanye West has officially announced a one-night benefit concert titled “Free Larry Hoover,” which is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9 at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will feature Drake, who West has spoke of in both admiring and dismissive terms only recently. A long-running feud between the two rappers will allegedly be “put to rest” during the concert. The event’s poster, with the caption “God’s plan,” was shared on West’s Instagram. On the L.A. Coliseum’s event page, it reads that the historic concert will “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and...

