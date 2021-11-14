ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK’s Johnson: Climate deal sounds ‘death knell’ for coal

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the U.N. climate summit as a “game-changing agreement” that sounded the “death knell for coal power” on Sunday — although he added that his delight at the progress on fighting climate change was “tinged with disappointment.”. Johnson said it was...

The Guardian

A Conservative party divided is one more unintended consequence of Brexit

Conservative MPs have had second, third and fourth jobs for years. From time to time, the intersection between some Tories’ idea of public service and their pursuit of money has burst into the headlines. But thanks to an uneasy mixture of low expectations of politicians, a certain deference, and the idea that Tory avarice was part of the natural order of things, most of the people involved have been left alone.
Historic shakedown of US taxpayers at UN climate conference

The recent climate summit in Glasgow provided plenty of theater. Perhaps nothing was more theatrical than the global shakedown effort staged by a group of African nations that demanded the developed world hand over $1.3 trillion every year to compensate them for the hardships delivered by climate change. That preposterous...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Alok Sharma
We must rapidly decarbonise road transport – but hydrogen's not the answer

Hydrogen has been touted as the fuel of the future, and the technology features prominently in the Morrison government’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Earlier this month the government unveiled its “future fuels” strategy to reduce emissions in the transport sector, committing A$250 million for battery electric vehicles and hydrogen infrastructure. And in September, it pledged almost A$500 million towards the Clean Hydrogen Industrial Hubs Program. Decarbonising transport is crucial in the fight to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century. We estimate the sector contributes about 20% of global emissions – like burning two Olympic-size swimming...
Climate change denial 2.0 was on full display at COP26, but there was also pushback

The COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland, saw incremental progress on addressing climate change. But even if countries meet their current commitments to reduce emissions, the planet is on course to heat up 2.4 C by the end of the century. This warming will submerge low-lying islands and coastal regions and lead to climate disasters globally. Despite knowing this, it remains difficult for governments to address the climate crisis. Part of the reason is the phenomena of climate change denial, obstructionism and the lobbying and public relations efforts of the fossil fuel sector. We are three sociologists who study social aspects of climate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Western Europe#Death Knell#Uk#Ap#British#U N#Glasgow Climate#The Glasgow Climate Pact
Climate envoy Kerry voices hope for more US-China cooperation

United States climate envoy John Kerry voiced hope on Friday that Beijing and Washington would work together more closely on the climate emergency after they struck a pact to accelerate action against greenhouse gas emissions. Speaking at a forum in Singapore, the former secretary of state emphasised cooperation -- even as the rivals spar over other flashpoint issues such as Taiwan. "I hope that our working together will increase the sharing of data, increase the sharing of options and begin to engage us in a very important dialogue with the top leadership of both of our countries," Kerry said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. "China agreed to work with us to lay out an ambitious -- and those are the words -- ambitious national action plan, which China must submit and begin acting on by COP 27, a year from now," he added.
UK F35 fighter jet crashes in Med, pilot ejects safely

LONDON (AP) — An F35 jet from a British aircraft carrier crashed in an undisclosed location in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Defense said, adding that the jet’s British pilot ejected safely and returned to the HMS Queen Elizabeth. An official investigation was opened. The ministry...
‘Flashing red’: Belgium tightens rules amid COVID-19 surge

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium extended the use of facemasks and mandatory remote work on Wednesday in an attempt to contain a new surge of COVID-19 cases. “The alarm signals are flashing red,” said Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. The premier added that the mandatory use of facemasks in crowded places...
Government eyeing deal to send migrants to Albania and other ‘international partners’, says justice secretary

Boris Johnson’s government is said to be in talks with Albania on a controversial plan to send migrants who cross the English Channel on small boats to the eastern European country.Justice secretary Dominic Raab declined to deny that ministers are hoping to reach a deal to fly migrants to Albania for their asylum claims to be processed 1,500 miles away.“We are looking at international partnerships that will take the processing out of the UK,” he told Times Radio following a report in The Times that discussions were under way to remove migrants within seven days of their arrival in Britain.Asked...
UK’s Johnson calls COP26 climate agreement ‘game changing’

The agreement reached Saturday at global climate talks in Glasgow will be pivotal in the fight to stop global warming, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. The conference hosted by the UK produced a “game-changing agreement that the world needed to see,” Johnson said at a press conference in London on Sunday.
Boris Johnson insists Cop 26 is ‘death knell’ for coal despite last-minute backtrack

Boris Johnson has defended the pact agreed at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow following a furious backlash from campaigners and vulnerable countries appalled by the “weak” and watered-down deal.The prime minister hailed the agreement, and dismissed criticism over the dramatic change, forced by India and China, that meant that the commitment was to “phase down” rather than “phase out” coal power.Mr Johnson insisted that the Glasgow Climate Pact “sounded the death knell for coal power” and claimed that it didn’t matter that the wording of the agreement had been changed at the last minute.“Whether the language is ‘phase down’...
Coal stocks slip after Glasgow climate deal

SYDNEY (Reuters) – An international agreement to reduce coal use dragged Asian coal shares somewhat lower on Monday, but tight supply provided a solid floor for many stocks in a sector that has chalked up huge gains this year. U.N. climate talks in Glasgow ended on Saturday with a deal...
Nations strike climate deal in Glasgow with coal compromise

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that some high officials called a watering down of crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they were...
The Latest: UK's Johnson urges approval of climate agreement

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:. LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says coming up with more money for countries at greatest risk from climate change is key to securing a deal at the United Nations' COP26 conference in Glasgow. As negotiators...
South Africa’s Coal Deal Is a New Model for Climate Progress

The global reaction to this year’s U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, has largely echoed former U.S. President Barack Obama’s gloomy speech in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday; as Obama put it, “We have not done nearly enough to address this crisis.” He may well be right. But one agreement announced at the conference offers a new model for progress: the unique deal struck between South Africa and a club of developed-country donors to accelerate the decarbonization of Africa’s most industrialized economy.
